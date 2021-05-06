Elizabeth Hinton to Discuss AMERICA ON FIRE as Part of INNOVATION + LEADERSHIP Series

On Wednesday, June 9 at 7pm EST, award-winning author and historian, Elizabeth Hinton will come to The Music Hall's virtual stage as part of the Innovation + Leadership series, now being presented in an intimate, online format. Hinton will discuss her new book, AMERICA ON FIRE, a groundbreaking story of policing and "riots" that shatters our understanding of the post-civil rights era and provides context for all too recent events.

The 7pm EST virtual event includes an author discussion and will be followed by an audience Q&A. The event will be hosted on Zoom via Eventive and books can be purchased through The Music Hall's Box Office for pick-up or shipment.

ABOUT THE BOOK

What began in spring 2020 as local protests in response to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police quickly exploded into a massive nationwide movement. Millions of mostly young people defiantly flooded into the nation's streets, demanding an end to police brutality and to the broader, systemic repression of Black people and other people of color. To many observers, the protests appeared to be without precedent in their scale and persistence. Yet, as the acclaimed historian Elizabeth Hinton demonstrates in America on Fire, the events of 2020 had clear precursors-and any attempt to understand our current crisis requires a reckoning with the recent past.

Presenting a new framework for understanding our nation's enduring strife, America on Fire is also a warning: rebellions will surely continue unless police are no longer called on to manage the consequences of dismal conditions beyond their control, and until an oppressive system is finally remade on the principles of justice and equality.

ABOUT ELIZABETH HINTON

Elizabeth Hinton is the author of From the War on Poverty to the War on Crime and associate professor of history and African American studies at Yale University and a professor of law at Yale Law School. Her articles and op-eds can be found in The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Boston Review, The Nation, and Time, among others. She is the co-editor of The New Black History: Revisiting the Second Reconstruction with the late historian Manning Marable. She lives in New Haven, Connecticut.

TICKETS

The ticket package for Innovation + Leadership: Elizabeth Hinton on Wednesday, June 9, at 7pm EST is $5. In addition to an event link, the package includes an author discussion and audience Q+A. Books and tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org or through the B2W Box Office over the phone at 603.436.2400.