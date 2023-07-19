DEEP WATER - THE MUDER OF WILLIAM K. DEAN Comes to The Park Theatre in August

The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, presents a true-crime murder mystery, Deep Water–The Murder of William K. Dean, on August 12 at 7:30 pm.

On a sweltering day in August of 1918, at the height of World War I, William K. Dean was brutally murdered at his hilltop home in Jaffrey, a crime that shocked the entire region. Was the murderer his wife in the early stages of dementia? Was it his best friend, a powerfully connected banker? Or was it a mysterious stranger who had lived on Dean’s property and was considered by some to be a German spy?

Deep Water–The Murder of William K. Dean features author Ken Sheldon in a one-man, multi-media performance that includes hundreds of historical images, video footage, and voiceover actors portraying the witnesses and investigators of the crime. The production is based on transcripts of federal and state investigations, the Grand Jury report, FBI interviews, newspaper accounts, and other historic documents. It has been called “outstanding,” “amazing,” and “a spectacular presentation.”

Playwright Ken Sheldon is a former columnist for Yankee Magazine and perhaps best known for his appearances as Yankee humorist Fred Marple. In Deep Water, he plays Bert Ford, a reporter for the Boston American newspaper who covered the Dean murder and acts as narrator for the multi-media production. Following the performance, Sheldon will take part in a talkback during which he will answer questions about the Dean murder, discuss the writing of the play, and sign copies of his book based on the murder.

The Jaffrey Historical Society commissioned Deep Water through a grant from the Bean Family Foundation. The Park Theatre is a state-of-the-art film and performing arts center providing diverse artistic, cultural, and community-focused experiences to entertain, educate, enrich, and inspire.

Deep Water will be presented Saturday, August 12 at 7:30 at The Park Theatre, 19 Main Street, Jaffrey, New Hampshire. Tickets are $15, available at the box office at 603-532-8888 and online at Click Here . The Lounge Bar at The Park will be open with live music at 5:30 pm until curtain.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.