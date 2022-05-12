Cue Zero Theatre Company To Break World Record This Summer

Cue Zero Theatre Company announces plans to attempt to break the world record for longest theatre marathon this summer at the Arts Academy of New Hampshire in Salem.

The current record sits at 76 hours, 18 minutes, set by Lamb's Players Theatre of Coronado, CA. CZT plans to smash their time by having something on stage for at least 80 consecutive hours from July 28thththrough 31stth 2022. Shakespeare, Marlowe, the Greeks, Bernard Shaw, and more public domain classics will be performed around the clock with little downtime in-between each show. This enormous undertaking will require a group of no more than twenty actors, as well as countless people working behind the scenes. Audiences will be free to come and go as they please, and admission will be by donation. There will also be a livestream for the entire event available for a small fee and/or donation. The net profit from the event will be donated to the Arts Academy of New Hampshire.

Originally planned for the summer of 2020, this ambitious endeavor has sparked the interest of artists from all over the area. Auditions to be part of the acting company are scheduled for June 28th by appointment only. Visit CZTheatre.com for more information and to sign up. Those interested in volunteering to be involved in other capacities should send an email to cztheatre@gmail.com to join.

Cue Zero Theatre Company is dedicated to cultivating and showcasing new works, young directors/designers, and rising actors. Founded in December 2013, the mission of Cue Zero Theatre Company is to support young talented artists on a professional level that need a venue to showcase their work. With our emphasis placed on professionals in the early phases of their careers, all of our projects are focused on growing as artists and as people. Cue Zero sets high standards for all projects; we treat every member of our team with the respect and courtesy due any working professional, and we ask in return that they go above and beyond the normal call of duty to ensure productions are top-notch. We would like to thank all of our members and sponsors for their support, and a special thank you to our benefactor members Cassandra Durand, Lori Pelletier, and Joey Martin, as well as the Arts Academy of New Hampshire. For more information about the company and our upcoming productions, please check out CZTheatre.com.