Cue Zero Theatre Company Announces Second Season

Cue Zero Theatre Company, NH Magazine's Best of NH 2019 "Best 'New' Theatre", continues its mission of supporting local artists and creating challenging theatrical endeavors by announcing an ambitious second season. Their 2019/2020 plans include three main stage productions, a continuation of their ever popular Guerrilla Shakespeare Series, and some fun new side projects, including an attempt to earn a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records!

Kicking off the 2019/2020 season will be the group's fourth production in their Guerrilla Shakespeare Series. The GSS sees Cue Zero perform staged readings of the Bard's work in unconventional venues, such as bars, restaurants, storefronts, and more! They return to their first ever GSS venue, Manchester's Bookery on Elm Street, on Wednesday September 18thwith The Comedy of Errors. Also on the calendar is Guerrilla Shakespeare V - Macbethwhich will take place on Tuesday October 15that The Shaskeen Irish Pub & Restaurant, also on Elm Street in Manchester. Admission is "Pay What You Will, Donations As You Like It" for all Guerrilla Shakespeare Series events, and Cue Zero hopes to have parts VI and VII in the spring.

Staying in the realm of the Bard (but evolving to a whole new level) will be Cue Zero's fall side project in conjuncture with Manchester's Jupiter Hall which they have dubbed Shaken-Speare. This half improv show, half staged reading will involve a group of nine actors performing a staged reading of A Midsummer Night's Dream with a twist: the actors' will be randomly assigned the roles they will be playing at the top of the show. Each night will be a different performance, as the actors will have required costumes, props, and set pieces they must use based upon their role. The show will also include elements of improv and audience interaction. The show will run October 4th, 5th , 6th, 11th, and 13th, and tickets are on sale through Jupiter Hall's Eventbrite page.

The main stage season begins in the winter with the Oscar Wilde's famous farce, The Importance of Being Earnest, A Trivial Comedy for Serious People. In this hilarious play, the protagonists maintain fictitious personas to escape burdensome social obligations. Working within the social conventions of late Victorian London, the play's major themes are the triviality with which it treats institutions as serious as marriage, and the resulting satire of Victorian ways. The Cue Zero production will bring the text into the 21stcentury with an intriguing modern twist. Come get your funny-bone tickled February 28th-March 1stright in downtown Manchester in the Krevia Academy Public Charter School auditorium. Tickets will be $15 dollars and are available now at CZTheatre.com.

Cue Zero returns to the home of its first ever production, the Derry Opera House, when it presents the greatest piece of dramatic text ever written: Hamlet!Cue Zero plans to take this tale out of ancient Denmark and set it during the fallout of the Rapture. The immortal work of the Bard will be transformed into an incredibly powerful examination of man in a world of people God has left behind. This post-apocalyptic piece will play June 5th-14th at the Derry Opera House. Tickets will be $15 dollars and are available now at CZTheatre.com.

Also taking place at the Derry Opera House will be Cue Zero's attempt at breaking the world record for he longest marathon theatre performance. The current record sits at 76 hours, 18 minutes, set by Lamb's Players Theatre of Coronado, CA. CZT plans smashing their time by having something on stage for at least 80 consecutive hours from August 6ththrough August 9th2020. Shakespeare, Marlowe, the Greeks, Bernard Shaw, and more public domain classics will be performed around the clock alongside original work by New Hampshire-area playwrights. This enormous undertaking will require a group of more than thirty actors, and countless people working behind the scenes. Audiences will be free to come and go as they please, and admission will be by donation.

Cue Zero will wrap up the 2019/2020 season with their second ever musical: Heathers the MusicalOctober 23-25th 2020 at the Derry Opera House. Based on the classic 1989 film, Westerberg High is ruled by a shoulder-padded, scrunchie-wearing junta: Heather, Heather, and Heather, the hottest and cruelest girls in all of Ohio. But misfit Veronica Sawyer rejects their evil regime for a new boyfriend, the dark and sexy stranger J.D., who plans to put the Heathers in their place - six feet under. With Book, music, and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy,"Heathers the Musical" is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company. Tickets will be $15 dollars and are available now at CZTheatre.com.

During the season, Cue Zero will continue their podcast, the Cue Zero Theatre Cast, where they discuss not only their upcoming works, but all sorts of theatre in the Granite State. Also returning will be their Laboratory Series, involving workshops, classes, discussion groups, and public readings of new works by local playwrights. Cue Zero survives by contributions from their members through Patreon.com, as well as sponsors who make donations through Fractured Atlas.

ABOUT CUE ZERO THEATRE COMPANY: Cue Zero Theatre Company is dedicated to cultivating and showcasing new works, young directors/designers, and rising actors. Founded in December 2013, the mission of Cue Zero Theatre Company is to support young talented artists on a professional level that need a venue to showcase their work. With our emphasis placed on professionals in the early phases of their careers, all of our projects are focused on growing as artists and as people. Cue Zero sets high standards for all projects; we treat every member of our team with the respect and courtesy due any working professional, and we ask in return that they go above and beyond the normal call of duty to ensure productions are top notch. We would like to thank all of our members for their support, and a special thank you to our Benefactor member Tommy McCarthy, Alex Bazis, and Mike Perry. For more information about the company and our upcoming productions, please check out CZTheatre.com.

Cue Zero Theatre Company is a sponsored project of Fractured Atlas, a non?profit arts service organization. Contributions for the charitable purposes of Cue Zero Theatre Company must be made payable to "Fractured Atlas" only and are tax?deductible to the extent permitted by law.





