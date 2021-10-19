Chris Fitz Band Rocks The Park Theatre October 23

Ask anyone who has been to a Christ Fitz Band concert... it's tough to sit and only watch... you need to get up and dance.

Fans of the acclaimed Boston-based blues-rock band will be shaking it up in the aisles this Saturday night at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire. It is a one-night-only appearance at the new performing arts center on October 23 at 7:30pm.

The performance will take place in The Park's acoustically acclaimed 333-seat Eppes Auditorium.

The Chris Fitz Band is a hot pot of blues jambalaya, mixing swing, jump, Chicago, and Texas blues styles with a healthy dose of funk, soul, rock-n-roll, and a touch of British blues-rock.

Chris Fitz has been awarded multiple awards, including the Blues Audience Magazine Reader's Poll Awards (2015 "Outstanding Guitar Player," 2011 "Outstanding New England Guitarist," and 2010 "Outstanding Guitar Player."

Reserved seat tickets are $20 each. Masks are mandatory at all events at The Park Theatre regardless of vaccination status. Advance tickets can be booked online at theparktheatre.org, by visiting the box office or calling the box office hotline (603) 532-8888. The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, just 90 minutes from Boston.