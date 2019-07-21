CONSTELLATIONS Comes to the Hatbox

Old Town Theatre Company will present Nick Payne's Constellations at the Hatbox Theatre August 1-11; Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm.

One relationship. Infinite possibilities. Constellations is a two-person romantic comedy that explores the limitless possibilities of love in the multiverse. A mesmerizing romantic journey begins simply. Marianne (Tess Hodges) and Roland (Griffin Stuart) meet at a party. They go for a drink. They fall madly in love and start dating. Or do they? It maps the unlikely relationship between the quantum physicist and the beekeeper, where seemingly mundane choices catapult each other into wholly different lives. Science and romance collide in this thoughtfully touching love story.

The production takes the traditional thrust-style of the Hatbox and transforms it into an arena style seating, immersing the audience completely around the action of the play. "'Theatre-in-the-round' has been such an exciting challenge and opportunity for me as an actor'" says Stuart. Scored with an intimate lighting design from Greg Parker, the show is sure to wow its audiences. In reference to the lighting, director Zachary Peacock notes, "If the show is about string theory, we wanted to add certain musicality to those strings using the lighting. They, in a sense, become a force indirectly playing the actors."

The play "...uses a unique structure to tell a universal story. It reminds us of the power innate in our smallest choices, and asks us to introspectively look at those choices" says Peacock. Take advantage of this unique offering in its limited two week run!

Reservations may be made either through email at boxoffice@hatboxnh.com, online at www.Hatboxnh.com, or on our voicemail at 603-715-2315. Adults: $17, Students/Seniors/Members: $14, Senior Members: $12.





