Bela Fleck & The Flecktones Come to The CCA

The extraordinary initial lineup of BELA FLECK AND THE FLECKTONES will be returning to the Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord, NH) for one night only on Thu, March 26, 2020 at 7:30 PM.

Fleck first united the Flecktones in 1988, ostensibly for a single performance on PBS' Lonesome Pine Special. From the start, there was a special kinship between the four musicians, a bond forged in a mutual passion for creativity and artistic advancement.

A succession of acclaimed albums and innumerable live performances continued to earn the band - in a variety of configurations and with a number of special guests - a fervent fan following around the world, not to mention five Grammy Awards in a range of categories.

By 2008, the band had grown somewhat restive and embarked on a temporary hiatus. But over the years that followed, Flecktones music was beckoning the original band home.

"I didn't want to just get together to play the old music," Fleck says. "That's not what the Flecktones are about. Everybody's full of life and ideas and creativity. I was intrigued by what we could do that we had never done before."

For many Flecktones fans, the return of the original line-up allows a chance to see a band that many had never gotten to witness before. Says Flecktones percussionist/ Drumitarist Roy "Futureman" Wooten: "It's like people that started watching Star Trek: The Next Generation and never got to meet Captain Kirk. So here we go, the original crew of the Enterprise coming together on a new mission."





Related Articles Shows View More New Hampshire Stories

More Hot Stories For You