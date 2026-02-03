Park Theatre To Screen PAUL MCCARTNEY: MAN ON THE RUN

🎭 NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Paul McCartney’s post-Beatles journey is the focus of the new documentary Paul McCartney: Man on the Run, which will screen for one night only at The Park Theatre on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15.

The screening is part of a limited nationwide theatrical rollout ahead of the film’s streaming release later in February. The Park Theatre is one of only two venues in New Hampshire presenting the documentary, which will be shown in the venue’s 330-seat Eppes Auditorium.

Paul McCartney: Man on the Run examines the decade following The Beatles’ breakup, beginning in April 1970 with the release of McCartney’s first solo album and the public announcement that the band had disbanded. The film traces McCartney’s artistic reinvention as a solo artist and as a member of Wings, exploring a period marked by personal uncertainty and creative risk.

Directed by Morgan Neville, the documentary features archival footage, photographs by Linda McCartney, and interviews with Mick Jagger, Chrissie Hynde, Sean Ono Lennon, Mary McCartney, Stella McCartney, and surviving members of Wings, alongside McCartney himself. The theatrical presentation also includes a bonus recorded conversation between McCartney and Neville, exclusive to cinema screenings.