A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Comes to Players' Ring Theatre

Winner of the 2003 Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, “A Man of No Importance,” will take the stage at the Players’ Ring Theatre, May 30 through June 15, joining the celebrations of PRIDE month.

Based on the book by Terrence McNally and directed by Ro Gavin, with music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens that is musically directed by Breanne Aria Battey, this tender story of family, friendship and acceptance teaches us that it really is a wonderful thing to "love who you love."

“A Man of No Importance” is the story of Alfie Byrne (played by Kyle Aarons), a bus conductor in 1964 Catholic Dublin whose heart holds secrets that he can't share with anyone but his imagined confidante, Oscar Wilde.

When he attempts to put on an amateur production of Wilde's “Salome” in the local church hall, he confronts the forces of bigotry and shame over a love "that dare not speak its name." But, the redemptive power of theatre changes his life and brings his friends back to his side.

The Ring was initially scheduled to present a different musical to wrap up the Mainstage Season, but the royalties became unavailable.

“When we chatted about the need for a new show for the closing slot, Margherita (Giacobbi, Executive Director of the Ring) said they were looking for an uplifting season finale,” Gavin said.

“’A Man of No Importance’, at its heart, is a show about hope, and perseverance, and individuality. This is exactly the kind of piece we need to put on right now. I first encountered this show my freshman year of college, where I was able to play one of the St. Imelda's players. It came to me in a time of need, when I felt so lost and rejected for who I am. I grew up Catholic, and have experienced firsthand what it's like to face rejection from loved ones. This show saved me, and I can't wait to share it with the world,” they added.

Lead character Alfie has a warm and loving community behind him that gets tested when he is ousted from the closet in the worst way.

“A repeated moral of the show is to ‘love who you love,’ and we see that presented with an array of meanings,” Gavin said. “From sibling love, to queer love, to friendship love, ‘A Man of No Importance’ teaches us that if we love who we love, we are better for it, despite what trials and tribulations we may face.”

Gavin credited the incredible artists they get to collaborate with to make this show happen.

“These 12 actors are immaculately talented, and every single one of them is exactly who I dreamed of when picking this show. Everyone's commitment to the piece, and to each other, has created a rehearsal room unlike anything I've ever seen before,” they said.

“Have you ever tried to fit an entire bus into a small black box theatre?”, Gavin asked. “I would say the biggest challenge I've faced is the creative problem solving for fitting such a large-scale musical into an intimate room. These efforts have been aided by our scenic, lights, props, and costume designers and I think the audience will be really impressed with what we've come up with.”

Gavin and musical director Battey have been working together on the Seacoast for some time, starting with RGC Theatre and slowly branching out to more regional theatre companies.

“We both graduated from the University of New Hampshire, where we didn't actually have the chance to work together as students,” Gavin said. “Now we are constantly approaching musicals, and bringing our visions together even tighter.”

The duo have known each other for nearly eight years, and have been collaborating with each other on productions since 2022. Gavin is currently the Executive Director of RGC Theatre.

“Our connection as artists is like no other. We are spoiled by having someone in the space who just gets you, sometimes without even needing to communicate,” Gavin added.

Kyle Aarons plays the lead character, Alfie Byrne.

“Alfie is a man with big dreams, big hopes, and has a big heart,” Aarons said. “He's also a man with big secrets. He is a devout man of God and he believes in a God who is all loving, but struggles with his identity as a queer man in a world that does not accept him. So, he has lived his life in the closet. But eventually, those big hopes have to come out. The second act is a true roller coaster of emotions for him going from anger to hurt to euphoria and back again in rapid succession.”

Aarons said he knows the character Alfie “way too well.”

“I grew up a devout Christian, to the point of considering taking up ministry. I identify as bisexual, but where I grew up, there was no one like me; all I knew was gay and straight so, much like Alfie, I didn't truly know who I was as I didn't have the words to put to what my heart knew was true. I love Alfie so much because through everything, he genuinely believes in being good and all he wants is to be loved.”

Aarons hopes the audience can see the honesty in Alfie.

“I want them to be able to go on the journey with him as he learns how to take steps to become himself,” he said. “There are so many moments I recognize from my own journey as a young queer man that align with Alfie's journey of self-discovery and fighting against the grain to become who he was meant to be. And in the end, I want them to find hope. Alfie goes through so much, but he manages to find a glimmer of light and that he is still fully deserving of love even as an out gay man. I wish everyone to have that same hope in their own authenticity.”

For a full listing of additional cast and crew members, visit www.playersring.org and click on “A Man of No Importance.”

“A Man of No Importance” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI ( www.mtishows.com).

The Players’ Ring is grateful for the generous sponsorship of The Bangor Bank Foundation.

The Players' Ring also acknowledges the important support of its Main Sponsors: The Eppes-Jefferson Foundation, Rosamond Thaxter Foundation, The Puddle Dock Restaurant, Tour Restaurant, Southport Printing Company, Meredith Village Savings Bank, and Supporting Partners: Portsmouth Recreation Department, Kittery Art Association, Port City Makerspace, Business Cents, Dowling HVAC, and Media Partners: PortsmouthNH.com and the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth.

The Ring’s neighbor, the Puddle Dock Restaurant and its sister restaurant, Tour on Lafayette Road, are both offering a 10% discount on food to Players' Ring patrons. Visit their websites to reserve, and present your ticket when you ask for your check.

