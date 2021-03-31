2021 Oscar Nominated Short Films Shown By The Park Theatre

It's Oscar awards season again, and year-after-year, one of the most exciting categories is short films. The Park Theatre in Jaffrey has presented the Oscar short film nominees twice before at their River Street Theatre. Due to Covid-19, the 2021 Oscar nominated short films will be shown via streamed on-demand rentals. Once again, The Park Theatre will present them starting Friday, April 2.

The nominees comprise three separate category programs: Live Action, Documentary, and Animated. Each category presentation costs $12 for a 3-day rental. A bundle of all three presentations costs $30.

The nominated Animated short films come almost entirely from the USA this year, with one coming from France. Live Action short film comes from Israel, Palestine, and the USA. Finally, Documentary nominated short films are from France, Germany, Norway, and the USA. Each category program includes bonus short films from the Academy Awards nominee shortlist as well as other noted short films from the past year.

The 93rd Academy Awards Oscar telecast is set for Sunday evening, April 25 on the ABC television network.

On April 2, The Park Theatre also begins presenting a critically acclaimed film. Berlin-based Mosotho filmmaker Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese's devastating and hypnotic This Is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection is already one of the most esteemed African films ever to hit the international festival circuit, earning the Special Jury Prize for Visionary Filmmaking at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, before taking home Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Cinematography at Africa's Academy Awards. When her village is threatened with forced resettlement due to reservoir construction, an 80-year-old widow finds a new will to live and ignites the spirit of resilience within her community. On-demand tickets for the film are $10, and the rental lasts 72 hours.

Tickets for all programs can be purchased by going to theparktheatre.org, The Park Theatre Facebook page or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888.