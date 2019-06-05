Nashville's Best Kept Musical Secret IndieFest 3.0 Set For June 6-9

Center Stage Magazine announces IndieFest 3.0, a truly unique musical experience, started in June of 2017, to be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike - and it's totally free. IndieFest 3.0 brings a stage, and a voice, to some of the country's biggest independent newcomers. IndieFest 3.0 held downtown Nashville, June 6-9, with 77 artists playing between two well known venues on lower Broadway, B.B. Kings Root Cellar on 2nd Avenue N. and Alley Taps in the world famous Printers Alley. Celebrating the third year for the independent artist performance platform that has grown from meager beginnings in 2017 to a 77 act musical bill running Thursday through Sunday. Alley Taps schedule is available here and The Root Cellar (B.B. King's) available here



"Center Stage Magazine was founded on promoting independent talent; especially new, up-and-coming, artists. INDIE FEST has been our way of helping to give a platform to many extremely talented artists during CMA Fest week that might not have other opportunities to share their music with country music fans. We are extremely excited about our line-up this year and sincerely hope this event helps each artist showcase their music, talent, and entertaining personalities as well as gain new fans from all over the world."



Acts range from Brett Kissell, winner of multiple Juno Awards and the top country touring act in Canada, to the Drew Hale Band from Michigan who have shared the stage with Tim McGRaw, Dierks Bentley, Canaan Smith, to Stephen Martines, also well-known as a star in movies like The Vampire Diaries and The Closer (and heartthrob from General Hospital) who has a top-flight band of players behind the charismatic frontman.



Follow Center Stage Magazine on their website centerstagemag.com. Stay current on social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and watch artist interviews and appearances on YouTube channel.



Center Stage Magazine is one of the fastest-growing online music and entertainment digital media platforms based in Nashville providing engaging interviews, behind the scene video stories covering emerging music artists to legends. To date in 2018, over 40 million viewers have engaged with Center Stage Magazine content with an organic reach of over 380 million users across social media and website platforms. They also provide fans interesting and entertaining coverage of live music performances, VIP special event coverage and more! Unique and specialized services they offer artists, labels and industry management teams are Track By Track™ which is a new music program where they sit down with artists to discuss the behind the music details about each track on a current or previous album release. Most episodes will also feature a special musical performance by the artist. Track By Track™ is featured on My Jam Music Network which has viewers in over 190 countries. Watch episodes here. Center Stage Presents™ is aimed to bring the latest in music interviews and music videos featuring today's hottest new artists as well as established marquee entertainers, actors and performers! Center Stage Presents also airs on partner network My Jam Music Network. Watch previous videohere. More information on Center Stage Magazine available on their website.





