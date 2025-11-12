Frist Art Museum to Present A LANDMARK REPURPOSED: FROM POST OFFICE TO ART MUSEUM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Frist Art Museum will mark its 25th anniversary with A LANDMARK REPURPOSED: FROM POST OFFICE TO ART MUSEUM, an exhibition exploring the history of the museum’s 1933–34 art deco building.

The presentation will run in the free Conte Community Arts Gallery from December 19, 2025, through August 1, 2026, and includes updated design elements and an expanded narrative about the building’s evolution from civic infrastructure to cultural destination.

The exhibition highlights the structure’s architectural styles and the impact of historical events on its construction and use, drawing from archival photographs, planning documents, “Then and Now” images, news clippings, and architectural drawings. Executive director and CEO Seth Feman noted that the anniversary year reflects renewed commitment to the building’s preservation and to sharing its history with visitors.

In conjunction with the exhibition, the museum will offer free architecture tours every Saturday and Sunday at 3:30 p.m., beginning in the Grand Lobby. American Sign Language interpretation will be provided on the first Saturday of each month, with additional accommodations available upon request.

A Landmark Repurposed is organized by the Frist Art Museum. Support for the exhibition is provided by presenting sponsor HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health, with additional funding from the museum’s Founders' Circle donors.

The Frist Art Museum receives support from The Frist Foundation, Metro Arts, and the Tennessee Arts Commission, which is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.