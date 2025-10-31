ELF, THE MUSICAL to Open at Cumberland County Playhouse in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beginning November 7, Cumberland County Playhouse will present Elf, The Musical, with a book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin.

Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water musical comedy follows Buddy the Elf (Noah Sowalskie, White Christmas) in his quest to find his true identity.

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. Buddy embarks on a journey to NYC to find his birth father and is determined to win over his new family while helping New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear!

Also featured in the cast are Téa Doherty (Curtains) as Jovie, Britt Hancock (9 to 5) as Walter Hobbs, Lauren Marshall (9 to 5) as Emily Hobbs, Maddux Moody (The Wizard of Oz) and Jesse Simpson (The Wizard of Oz) as Michael Hobbs, Jason Ross (Hairspray) as Santa Claus, Patty Payne (Moon Over Buffalo) as Mrs. Claus, Weslie Webster (Hairspray) as Deb, Michael Ruff (The Miss Firecracker Contest) as Macy's Manager, Daniel Black (Curtains) as Mr. Greenway, McGwire Holman (Sh-Boom! Life Could Be A Dream) as Chadwick/Ensemble, newcomer Logan Farley as Matthews/Ensemble. Also featured in the ensemble are Connor Adair, Griffin Cole, Darbi Green, Annabella Hamlet, Cora Hassberger, Ava Hawes, Scarlett Lewis, Heather McCall, Delilah Morgan, Marshall Pugh, Caleb Sager, Caitlin Schaub, Jonathan Thompson, Andrew Wagner, Abigail Williams, and Phoenix Aura Woods. Elf is directed by DeAnna Helgeson (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) with choreography by Jensen Crain-Foster (Hairspray) and music direction by Heather McCall and Jacob Miller (Hairspray).

Elf is rated PG, plays on the Mainstage, and is co-sponsored by Bob and Jaye Emrick, Tim and Susan Tewalt, AHF Crossville Tile Outlet, and Uplands Village.