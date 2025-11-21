Cast Set For Nashville Ballet's NASHVILLE'S NUTCRACKER

🎭 NEW! Nashville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Nashville Ballet has announced the final details and talented principal cast of company dancers that will lead the beloved holiday classic, Paul Vasterling’s Nashville's Nutcracker, along with The Nashville Symphony, that is returning to the Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall starting Thanksgiving weekend, Saturday, November 29 through Sunday, December 28, 2025.

These Nashville Ballet Company Dancers will perform various principal roles throughout this unique-to-Nashville production of Nashville’s Nutcracker.

Cast:

Justin Abel as Snow King

Joshua Binowitz as Sugar Plum Cavalier and Nutcracker Prince

Celeste Borman as Sugar Plum Fairy and Dew Drop Fairy

Kennedy Brown as Snow Queen and Dew Drop Fairy

Michael Burfield as Nutcracker Prince

Shaiya Donohue as Nutcracker Prince

Will Giannuzzi as Nutcracker Prince

Anneliese Guerin as Dew Drop Fairy

Jamie Kopit as Sugar Plum Fairy and Snow Queen

James Lankford as Sugar Plum Cavalier and Snow King

Garritt McCabe as Sugar Plum Cavalier and Snow King

Jack Owen as Nutcracker Prince

Jorge Emilio Peña as Sugar Plum Cavalier and Snow King

Sarah Pierce as Sugar Plum Fairy and Dew Drop Fairy

Lily Saito as Sugar Plum Fairy and Snow Queen

Brett Sjoblom as Sugar Plum Cavalier and Snow King

Marissa Stark as Dew Drop Fairy

Autumn Tierney as Snow Queen

Colette Tilinski as Sugar Plum Fairy and Snow Queen

Nashville’s Nutcracker will not only showcase the incredible cast of company dancers and members of NB2, Nashville Ballet’s official Second Company, but also more than 200 local community youth and School of Nashville Ballet students.

“Each year, Nashville’s Nutcracker brings together artists, students, families and audiences to celebrate the joy of the holiday season through dance,” said Nick Mullikin, Nashville Ballet’s Artistic Director and CEO. “What makes this production so special is how it reflects the heart and spirit of Music City. From the vibrant storytelling to the extraordinary live music performed by The Nashville Symphony, this production showcases the power of collaboration between our city’s finest artists. Nashville’s Nutcracker isn’t just a performance, it’s a celebration of who we are as a community. This year, we’re thrilled to expand that celebration with new themed evenings that highlight the diversity, inclusion and creativity that define Nashville today.”

Audiences have come to love that Nashville’s Nutcracker weaves Music City’s rich history into the classic children’s story of Clara Stahlbaum, the brave Nutcracker Prince and the magical kingdom of the Sugar Plum Fairy. Inspired by the 1897 Tennessee Centennial Exposition, the production showcases the unique history and cultural innovation of Music City with scenes set in Nashville landmarks such as Shelby Bottoms, Centennial Park and the Belle Meade Mansion. The whimsical story follows Clara and her Uncle Drosselmeyer as they explore the Exposition, where they experience inventions from across the globe and are introduced to the Nutcracker for the first time, before embarking on a magical adventure.

This cherished production is an experience designed for the entire family. Families with children are encouraged to arrive up to 40 minutes early to participate in pre-performance story times hosted by Nashville Ballet teaching artists, enjoy meet-and-greets with favorite Nutcracker characters, take photos in the commemorative photo booth and shop exclusive holiday merchandise featuring Nashville’s Nutcracker dolls and ornaments.

This must-see holiday tradition is set to the timeless score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, performed live by The Nashville Symphony under Music Director and Principal Conductor Ming Luke with Guest Conductor Lauren Wasynczuk. The production features exquisite scenery designed by Shigeru Yaji, costumes and additional scenic elements by Campbell Baird and lighting designs by Scott Leathers.

In addition to its public performances, Nashville Ballet will double its student matinees this season. In partnership with TPAC and The Nashville Symphony, the organization will welcome more than 3,500 students from across Middle Tennessee for two daytime performances designed exclusively for school field trips. Each performance is supported by a comprehensive Educator’s Guide with interactive activities aligned to Tennessee State Academic Standards.

Nashville Ballet will also continue its beloved Holiday Magic program, which brings the gift of live art to community members who may not otherwise have access to professional ballet. More than 2,000 individuals will receive free tickets this season, distributed through over 60 social service agencies across Middle Tennessee.