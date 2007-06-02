First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards; WHITE CHRISTMAS Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond.
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Nashville Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Michael Ruff
- THIS IS THE MOMENT
- Cumberland County Playhouse
24%
Meghan Murphy Chambers
- BROAD
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
15%
Laura Osnes and Carrie Manalakos
- FROM BROADWAY AND BEYOND
- The Franklin Theatre
12%
Daniel Black
- BONFIRE NIGHTS
- Cumberland County Playhouse
12%
Nat Zegree
- 100 YEARS OF DISNEY
- Franklin theatre
11%
Erica Aubrey
- FACULTY SERIES
- Belmont University
8%
Katarina Kell
- DREAMCATCHER CABARET
- Hendersonville Performing Arts Company
7%
Jadyn Heinrichs
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
6%
Erica Aubry
- ERICA AUBRY FACULTY CONCERT
- Belmont Musical Theatre
5%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jensen Crain-Foster
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
9%
Holt Kirkindoll
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
9%
Caitlin Schaub
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
8%
Joi Ware
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
7%
Darcy Pingel
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
6%
McKenna Driver
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Keeton
6%
Kristen Carroll
- GREASE
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
6%
Kimberly Wolff
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- The Keeton
5%
Ella Hunter, Cassidy Slabaugh, and Caitlin Clements
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
5%
Allison Little
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Franklin Theatrical Fellowship
4%
Sophie True
- NEWSIES
- Arts Center of Cannon County
4%
Q Rankins
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
3%
Ashley Gentry
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Angie Dee
- SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS
- Audience of One
3%
Ashley Gentry
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Lilliana Johnson
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
2%
Emily Tello Speck
- JERSEY BOYS
- Studio Tenn
2%
Everett Tarlton
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Belmont University
2%
Anna Perry
- SWING!
- Belmont University
2%
Schuyler Phoenix
- CHICAGO
- Gift of Song
2%
Raven Arbuckle
- WITCH
- Lakewood Theatre
2%
Susan Guina
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Franklin Light Opera
1%
Leila Jones
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
1%
Paige Lovell
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Center for the Arts
1%
Anna Perry
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tori Niemiec
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- Clarence Brown Theatre
12%
Austin Blake Conlee
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
10%
Veronica Roeder
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
10%
Denese Rene Evans
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Keeton
9%
Heather Striebel
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
7%
Lee Witte
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
6%
Melissa K. Durmon
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
5%
Dawn Ashley and Pam Buck
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
5%
Cat Eberwine
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
4%
Dawn Ashley
- SUESSICAL
- Center for the Arts
4%
Rebel Mickelson
- SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM
- Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Matt Logan
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
3%
Devon Spencer
- JERSEY BOYS
- Studio Tenn
2%
Megan Whitney
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
2%
Dawn Ashley and Keri Boe
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Center for the Arts
2%
Danay Chambers
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Janessa Kaylor
- HOUSE AT POOH CORNER
- Lakewood Theatre
2%
Brenda Schwab
- MACBETH
- Scenic City Shakespeare
2%
Denese Rene Evans
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
2%
Kimberly Weir
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
2%
Captain Sendella
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
2%
Diane Bearden & Robert Coles
- LYSISTRATA
- Playhouse 615
1%
Melissa Marsh & Cat Eberwine
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
1%
Kari Cotton
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
0%Best Dance Production HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
43%9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
26%SWING!
- Belmont University
22%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
8%Best Direction Of A Musical
Britt Hancock
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
12%
Marcus Lackey
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
8%
Bryce McDonald
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
7%
Keith and Lindsey Wortham
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
7%
Aaron Catron
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
6%
Donna Driver
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Keeton
6%
Mitchell Vantrease
- RAGTIME
- The Keeton
5%
Adam Pingel
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
5%
Leah Lowe
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
5%
Heather Kleinfeld
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
5%
Cat Glidwell
- CINDERELLA
- Center for the Arts
4%
Joel Meriwether
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
4%
Skyler Wanamaker
- GREASE
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
4%
Britt Hancock
- SH-BOOM!
- Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Patrick Cassidy
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
2%
Nick True
- NEWSIES
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Heather Steele
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Center for the Arts
2%
Renee Robinson
- SWEENEY TODD
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Angie Dee
- SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS
- Audience of One
2%
Leslie Berra
- CHICAGO
- Gift of Song
1%
Jake Speck
- JERSEY BOYS
- Studio Tenn
1%
Jef Ellis
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
1%
RJ Palhegyi
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
1%
Heather Steele
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Center for the Arts
1%
Casey Hebbel
- SWING!
- Belmont University
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Charlotte Myrhe Shealy
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Springhouse Theatre
14%
Harli Cooper-Graham
- THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
13%
Hunter Foster
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Clarence Brown Theatre
12%
Rob K Wannamaker
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- South Jackson Civic Center
10%
Aaron Catron
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
9%
Jason Spelbring
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- The Nashville Shakespeare Festival
5%
Erin Grace-Bailey
- BUS STOP
- The Keeton
4%
Rene Pulliam
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Ann Street-Kavanagh
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
3%
Abby Waddoups
- DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF
- Playhouse 615
3%
Casey Sams
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- Clarence Brown Theatre
3%
Denice Hicks
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- Studio Tenn
3%
Beki Baker
- THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR
- Nashville Shakespeare Festival
3%
Matt Logan
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
2%
Lenny West
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- The Keeton
2%
Katelyn Elvington
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Lakewood Theatre
2%
Reagan Aycock
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
2%
Ryan Laskowski
- MACBETH
- Scenic City Shakespeare
2%
Joel Meriwether
- RUN FOR YOUR WIFE
- Playhouse 615
2%
Chris Guerra
- ODDITY IMPROV
- Franklin Theatre
1%
Ann-Street Kavanagh
- GOOD PEOPLE
- Playhouse 615
1%
Emma Collins
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Scenic City Shakespeare
1%Best Ensemble THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Clarence Brown Theatre
11%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springhouse Theatre
7%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
7%HAIRSPRAY
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
6%9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
6%COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
5%RAGTIME
- The Keeton
5%PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
4%NEWSIES
- Arts Center of Cannon County
4%SWEENEY TODD
- Arts Center of Cannon County
4%SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM
- Cumberland County Playhouse
3%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Springhouse Theatre
3%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
2%YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
2%DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
2%ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
2%THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
2%THE COTTAGE
- Cumberland County Playhouse
2%MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
2%THE BOOK OF WILL
- Lakewood Theatre
1%COMPANY
- The Keeton
1%SUESSICAL
- Center for the Arts
1%LYSISTRATA
- Playhouse 615
1%DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF
- Playhouse 615
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cameron Filepas
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
13%
Renee Robinson
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
10%
Adam Boe
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
9%
Cameron Filepas
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
9%
Kristain Rarig
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
8%
Dalton Hamilton
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
7%
Karisha Glover
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
6%
Brooke Sanders
- RAGTIME
- The Keeton
5%
Stephen Moss
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
4%
Phillip Corbin
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
4%
Daxton Patrick
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
3%
Adam Boe
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
3%
Darren Levin
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- Studio Tenn
3%
Brooke Sanders
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- The Keeton
3%
Katelyn Elvington
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Lakewood Theatre
3%
Corinne Fann
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Center for the Arts
3%
Brooke Sanders
- COMPANY
- The Keeton
3%
Michael Barnett
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
2%
Alexis Levon
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
2%
Ryan Laskowski
- MACBETH
- Scenic City Shakespeare
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Heather McCall & Jacob Miller
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
10%
Denise Earnst
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
8%
Todd Nichols
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
7%
Lauren Marshall, Jacob Miller
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
7%
Emily Dennis and Cameron Roberts
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
6%
Anna Vogler
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
6%
Roger Hutson
- RAGTIME
- The Keeton
6%
Sarah Michele Bailey
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
5%
Lindsey Wortham
- NEWSIES
- Arts Center of Cannon County
5%
Nick True
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
4%
Amy Massengill
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
4%
Heather McCall, Jacob Miller
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
4%
Roger Hutson
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Keeton
4%
Daniel Vincent
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
4%
Royce Phillips
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
4%
Randy Craft
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
3%
Roger Hutson
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- The Keeton
3%
Stephen Kummer
- JERSEY BOYS
- Studio Tenn
3%
Cameron Roberts
- SUESSICAL
- Center for the Arts
2%
Debbie Shannon and Mark David Williams
- SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS
- Audience of One
2%
Jo Lynn Burks
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Belmont Musical Theatre
2%
Josh Smith
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Center for the Arts
1%
Dean Williamson
- LUCIA
- Nashville Opera
1%
Scott Brons
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Franklin Light Opera
1%
Dean Williamson
- CARMEN
- Nashville Opera
0%Best Musical THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springhouse Theatre
10%HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
8%9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
6%PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
6%COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
5%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
5%RAGTIME
- The Keeton
5%RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
4%BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
4%ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
4%YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
4%BEAUTIFUL
- The Keeton
3%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
3%GREASE
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
3%SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS
- Audience of One
3%NEWSIES
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%RENT
- Circle Players
2%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
2%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- The Keeton
2%SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM
- Cumberland County Playhouse
2%SUESSICAL
- Center for the Arts
2%SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
2%COMPANY
- The Keeton
2%JERSEY BOYS
- Studio Tenn
1%CINDERELLA
- Center for the Arts
1%Best Performer In A Musical
Charlotte Myrhe Shealy
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springhouse Theatre
7%
Phoenix Aura Woods
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
6%
Brenda Sparks
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
5%
Abigail Williams
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
5%
Layla Frankel
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Keeton
5%
Adam Pingel
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
4%
Jason Ross
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
4%
Alana Shirk
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
4%
Ann Street-Kavanagh
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
3%
Jordan Romero
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
3%
Harli Cooper
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Kyle Wagner
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
3%
Tai Pardo
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
3%
Emily Summers
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
3%
Abby Newman
- WINTER WONDERETTES
- Pull-Tight Players
3%
Camryn Clark
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
3%
Jayden Murphy
- RAGTIME
- The Keeton
3%
Shay Starrett
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
2%
Holli Trisler
- RAGTIME
- The Keeton
2%
Karisha Glover
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Center for the Arts
2%
Haley Ray
- GREASE
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
2%
Deven Ferrer
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
2%
Anna Claire Ashley
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Center for the Arts
2%
Bethany Anderson
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
1%
Alyssa Borg
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
1%Best Performer In A Play
Gabriela Bulka
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- Clarence Brown Theatre
13%
Zoe Hunt
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
11%
Nick Spencer
- THE PLAY THST GOES WRONG
- Springhouse Theatre
8%
Cat Glidwell
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
6%
DeAnna Helgeson
- THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- Cumberland County Playhouse
6%
Brenda Sparks
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Nashville Shakespeare Festival
6%
Mary Humphrey
- THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
5%
Weslie Webster
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Cumberland County Playhouse
5%
Brittany Blaire Anderson
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
5%
Evan Fenne
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- The Keeton
4%
Megan Murphy Chambers
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
2%
Beth Henderson
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
2%
Michael Beckett
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
2%
Heather McCall
- THE COTTAGE
- Cumberland County Playhouse
2%
Jenna Henderson
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
2%
Gabriela Bulka
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Clarence Brown Theatre
2%
Beth Henderson
- GOOD PEOPLE
- Playhouse 615
2%
Brian Jones
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
2%
Katie Bruno
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- Studio Tenn
2%
Eric Pasto-Crosby
- THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR
- The Nashville Shakespeare Festival
2%
John Carpenter
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Lakewood Theatre
1%
Wanderson Rezende
- DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF
- Playhouse 615
1%
Amanda Medli
- MACBETH
- Scenic City Shakespeare
1%
Robert Coles
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
1%
Nat McIntyre
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
1%Best Play THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- Cumberland County Playhouse
14%PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Springhouse
12%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Springhouse Theatre
12%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
12%THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
8%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
7%PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Nashville Shakespeare Festival
7%MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Cumberland County Playhouse
6%DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
4%THE WHALE
- Playhouse 615
3%THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR
- Nashville Shakespeare Festival
3%THE BOOK OF WILL
- Lakewood Theatre
3%DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF
- Playhouse 615
3%CRIMES OF THE HEART
- Studio Tenn
2%LYSISTRATA
- Playhouse 615
2%GOOD PEOPLE
- Playhouse 615
1%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Scenic City Shakespeare
1%MACBETH
- Scenic City Shakespeare
1%ODDITY IMPROV
- The Franklin Theatre
1%Best Production of an Opera CARMEN
- Nashville Opera
62%AMAHL & THE NIGHT VISITORS
- Franklin Light Opera
22%LUCIA
- Nashville Opera
16%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aaron Catron
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
11%
Sophie Smrcka
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Clarence Brown Theatre
10%
Cody Rutledge
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
9%
Bus Stop
- KEVIN DRIVER
- The Keeton
8%
Gary C. Hoff
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
7%
Rachel Oppmann
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
6%
Jill Hassberger
- THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
5%
Cody Rutledge
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
5%
Rob Wanamaker
- GREASE
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
4%
Rob Wanamaker
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
4%
Matt Logan
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
4%
Witch
- RAVEN ARBUCKLE
- Lakewood Theatre
3%
Wanderson Rezende
- GOOD PEOPLE
- Playhouse 615
3%
Jaymes Campbell
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
3%
Josh Reynolds
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
3%
Sophie Smrcka
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- Clarence Brown Theatre
3%
Phillip Storvik and Ryan Vogel
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Andrew Cohen
- JERSEY BOYS
- Studio Tenn
2%
Daniel Vincent
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
2%
Ann Street-Kavanagh
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
2%
Curtis Phillips
- SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM
- Cumberland County Playhouse
1%
Ryan Laskowski
- MACBETH
- Scenic City Shakespeare
1%
Run For Your Wife
- JOEL MERIWETHER
- Playhouse 615
1%
Tom Tutino
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Cumberland County Playhouse
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Daxton Patrick
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
10%
Aaron Loflin
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
10%
Patty McGary
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
10%
Elisabeth Dupuy
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- Clarence Brown Theatre
8%
Adam Boe
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
7%
Patty McGary
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
7%
Steve Love
- RAGTIME
- The Keeton
6%
Adam Boe
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
5%
Patty McGary
- SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM
- Cumberland County Playhouse
4%
Allison Bucher
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Clarence Brown Theatre
4%
Steve Love
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Keeton
4%
Adam Boe
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Center for the Arts
4%
Mark Zuckerman
- JERSEY BOYS
- Studio Tenn
3%
Phillip Corbin
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
3%
Danny Northup
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
3%
Adam Boe
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
3%
Mark Zuckerman
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
3%
Daxton Patrick
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Phillip Corbin
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
2%
Steve Love
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- The Keeton
2%
Ryan Laskowski
- MACBETH
- Scenic City Shakespeare
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Kate Loflin
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
6%
Bethany True
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springhouse Theatre
5%
James Rudolph II
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
4%
Aaron Catron
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
3%
Cat Glidwell
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
3%
Weslie Webster
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Britt Hancock
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Maya Nicole Burt
- RAGTIME
- The Keeton
3%
Regina Pullin
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Kassidy Marsh
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
3%
Jason Ross
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Daniel Black
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Aaron Arsenault
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springhouse Theatre
3%
Caroline Humphries
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
3%
Angela Tipps
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
2%
Alec LeBlanc
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Meghan Wombles
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
2%
Kelsey Keny
- COMPANY
- The Keeton
2%
Rachel Oppmann
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Hannah Wacholtz
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
2%
Luke Carroll
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springhouse Theatre
2%
Emily Dennis
- CHICAGO
- Gift of Song
2%
Nicholas Branson
- RAGTIME
- The Keeton
2%
Kelly Sekuterski
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
1%
Anna Claire Ashley
- RENT
- Circle Players
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Adam Pingel
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Springhouse Theatre
12%
Aaron Catron
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Springhouse Theatre
11%
Caitlin Schaub
- THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
8%
Heather McCall
- THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- Cumberland County Playhouse
6%
Karisha Glover
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Springhouse Theatre
6%
Caleb Sager
- THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- Cumberland County Playhouse
4%
Robert Parker Jenkins
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- Clarence Brown Theatre
3%
Diane Bearden
- GOOD PEOPLE
- Playhouse 615
3%
Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
3%
Brian Michael Jones
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
3%
Heather Steele
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
3%
Noel Landis
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
2%
Raven Arbuckle
- THE GODS OF COMEDY
- Lakewood Theatre
2%
Craig Hartline
- DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF
- Playhouse 615
2%
Sarah Chapman
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Springhouse Theatre
2%
Wanderson Rezende
- DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF
- Playhouse 615
2%
Joshua Dies
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
2%
Wanderson Rezende
- LYSISTRATA
- Playhouse 615
2%
Megan Murphy Chambers
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
2%
Katie Fraley
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
2%
Micheal Walley
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Springhouse Theatre
2%
Jonah Jackson
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- Studio Tenn
2%
Keri Boe
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
2%
Eric Fisher
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Springhouse Theatre
2%
Darcy Pingel
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
2%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Cumberland County Playhouse
55%THE HOUSE AT POOH CORNER
- Lakewood Theatre
16%2024 WINTER CONCERT
- Theater Bug
13%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
10%THREE PERSON HAMLET
- Scenic City Shakespeare
6%Favorite Local Theatre
The Cumberland County Playhouse
16%
Springhouse Theatre
14%
Clarence Brown Theatre
13%
Center for the Arts
11%
The Keeton
7%
South Jackson Performing Arts Center
6%
Arts Center of Cannon County
6%
Playhouse 615
5%
Nashville Shakespeare Festival
5%
Nashville Repertory Theatre
3%
Studio Tenn
2%
Lakewood Theatre
2%
Theater Bug
2%
Belmont Musical Theatre
1%
Cumberland County Playhouse
1%
Pull-Tight Players
1%
Nashville Opera
1%
The Park Theatre
1%
Manchester Arts Center
0%
CYT Nashville
0%
Scenic City Shakespeare
0%
Hendersonville Performing Arts Company
0%
The Fly
0%
Oddity Improv, Franklin, TN
0%
Park Theatre
0%