The Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur des Mélomanes To Present Resurrection – Symphony No. 2 By Gustav Mahler

The Maison symphonique de Montréal will resonate with the grand finale of the 10th season of the Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur des Mélomanes (OPCM) on May 24 at 7:30 PM. The evening will feature soprano Sarah Dufresne and mezzo-soprano Allyson McHardy, who will perform Resurrection – Symphony No. 2 by Gustav Mahler.

"I am extremely proud of our 10th season, which embodies our vision and reflects our growth and journey over the past decade," says Francis Choinière, Artistic Director of OPCM. "Each concert has been carefully crafted to reveal the depth and diversity of the classical repertoire, while highlighting the talents of our community."

Composed between 1888 and 1894, this monumental work is one of the most famous and powerful symphonies in the classical repertoire. It explores profound themes such as life, death, and resurrection, and is distinguished by its five-movement structure that combines the power of the symphonic orchestra with the beauty of the choirs and soloists.

The final movement of the symphony, which incorporates a choir and vocal soloists, is particularly remarkable for its emotional impact and spiritual dimension, evoking the idea of resurrection after death. The work was first performed in 1895 and quickly became a cornerstone of the symphonic repertoire. It has recently gained new life through its use in the film Maestro (2023), dedicated to conductor Leonard Bernstein.

More than 200 artists, choristers, and musicians will take the stage to bring this sublime and emotional composition to life. This concert promises to be an unforgettable experience for classical music enthusiasts.

Comments