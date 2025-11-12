Cirque du Soleil Appoints New President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Cornell

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group has announced the appointment of Mark Cornell as its next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective November 17, 2025. He will succeed Daniel Lamarre, who has served as interim CEO since April 2025. Mr. Lamarre, who led the company for nearly 20 years until 2021, will return to his role as Executive Vice-Chairman of the Board, focusing on global business development.

Mark Cornell brings international leadership experience in the entertainment, arts, and luxury consumer goods sectors, having held senior roles at ATG Entertainment, Moët Hennessy USA, Sotheby’s Europe, and Krug Champagne. The Board of Directors selected him for his record of guiding creative organizations, delivering strong financial performance, and shaping audience-focused brand strategy.

“Mark Cornell embodies bold leadership and operational excellence. His arrival marks an important milestone in our ambition to strengthen our global reach and enrich the experience we offer to audiences worldwide,” said Gabriel de Alba and Jim Murren, Co-Chairmen of the Board, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

Mr. Cornell holds an MBA from IMD Lausanne and a postgraduate diploma from the Chartered Institute of Marketing. A former British Army officer, he has received multiple commendations for his service and is passionate about modern art, sports, and social causes.

“It is an honour to join Cirque du Soleil, a global icon of creativity and innovation. I have admired this brand for many years, not only for its artistic excellence, but for its ability to connect cultures and inspire audiences around the world. I am excited to collaborate with the talented teams in Montreal and across the globe to write the next chapter of this extraordinary journey,” said Mark Cornell.

Mr. Cornell will relocate to Montreal, home of Cirque du Soleil’s international headquarters, to lead the organization alongside its local and global teams.