Víkingur Ólafsson Returns To Bourgie Hall with A Recital Devoted To Bach, Beethoven, And Schubert

Icelandic pianist Víkingur Ólafsson, regarded as one of the most compelling artists of his generation, will return to Bourgie Hall on January 30 and 31, 2026, for a recital program highlighting Bach, Beethoven, and Schubert. Following his 2024 success at the venue, Ólafsson will offer a program rooted in the depth and contrast of three composers who transformed the evolution of keyboard music.

Recognized internationally for his interpretations of Bach, Ólafsson has earned acclaim for performances that balance emotional nuance with structural clarity. Critics frequently note his ability to illuminate familiar works with renewed poetic insight. His recordings for Deutsche Grammophon have earned honors such as the Opus Klassik Awards, Gramophone Artist of the Year, and additional international prizes.

For these Bourgie Hall performances, Ólafsson has curated a musical arc that spans two distinct eras, presenting five works that showcase the expressive and technical possibilities of the piano.

PROGRAMME

J. S. Bach Prelude in E major, BWV 854

Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 27 in E minor, Op. 90

J. S. Bach Partita No. 6 in E minor, BWV 830

Schubert Piano Sonata in E minor, D. 566

Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 30 in E major, Op. 109

Ólafsson’s previous appearance at Salle Bourgie drew an enthusiastic response and affirmed his strong connection with local audiences. His return marks another opportunity for listeners to hear his approach to cornerstone works of the repertoire.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Online: Available through the Bourgie Hall website

By Phone: (514) 285-2000, option 1; Toll-free 1-800-899-6873 (daily, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.)

In Person: At the Salle Bourgie box office one hour before concerts; or at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts box office during regular hours

ABOUT BOURGIE HALL

Inaugurated in 2011, Bourgie Hall is a 462-seat venue located within the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. Known for its acoustics and historic setting in the former Erskine and American Church, the hall features more than twenty Tiffany stained-glass windows and presents over one hundred concerts each year across genres ranging from baroque and classical repertoire to contemporary works and jazz.

