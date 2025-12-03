Salle Pauline-julien Unveils Winter–Spring 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! Montreal Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montreal & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Salle Pauline-Julien will present its Winter–Spring 2026 season, marking more than 25 years as a multidisciplinary venue dedicated to francophone culture and community engagement in Montreal’s West Island.

The organization serves as both a performance space and a gathering point for audiences from across the region. The new season will continue its mission to highlight local creation while welcoming diverse artistic voices.

WINTER–SPRING 2026 PROGRAMMING

The venue describes its seasonal programming as shaped by the individuals who contribute to daily operations, including staff, volunteers, and board members. Executive and Artistic Director Annie Dorion noted, « Salle Pauline-Julien thrives thanks to the people who carry it, who walk through it, who choose it. Our mission extends far beyond programming shows. We aim to bring people together, strengthen the bond between artists and audiences, and make culture accessible to as many people as possible. »

Among the scheduled events, international artist Dominique Fils-Aimé will premiere her next touring production at Salle Pauline-Julien. The Dance Series will include works from La Sporée/BIGICO, Bouge de là, Ample Man Danse, and José Navas, with some programs integrating contemporary approaches with elements of traditional Quebec dance. The venue notes that these performances offer a perspective on Québec culture that does not rely on linguistic accessibility, similar to its music programming.

The theatre lineup will include Paul à la maison, based on the graphic novels of Michel Rabagliati, and a stage adaptation of Rue Duplessis, ma petite noirceur. Additional artists scheduled to appear include Steve Hill, Ariane Moffatt, and Lou-Adriane Cassidy. Newer works will also be featured as part of the venue’s continuing dialogue with audiences.

The project Nikamu Mamuitun 2 will bring Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists together in a performance centered on musical collaboration, with a focus on shared languages, rhythms, and identities. The Discovery Series will include concerts from Fuso and PRINCESSES, along with appearances by Leela and La Face A/B, presenting a range of contemporary Québécois music.

Salle Pauline-Julien emphasizes its community-centered focus, highlighting the work of technicians, artists, volunteers, and audiences who contribute to its activities. The non-profit organization relies on community support to sustain its programming and cultural role in the region. Information about the full season is available at PAULINE-JULIEN.COM.

ABOUT SALLE PAULINE-JULIEN

Salle Pauline-Julien is a multidisciplinary presenter dedicated to promoting francophone culture through professional performing arts, film, and educational programming. The venue’s artistic identity emphasizes a dialogue between artists and audiences of all ages. It primarily serves residents of Montreal’s West Island and the eastern part of Vaudreuil-Soulanges.