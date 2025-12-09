Danse Danse Brings SOL INVICTUS to Théâtre Maisonneuve

🎭 NEW! Montreal Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montreal & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

With Sol Invictus, French choreographer Hervé Koubi offers an ode to fraternity and shared joy. Presented by Danse Danse from January 13 to 17, 2026 at Théâtre Maisonneuve, Place des Arts, this creation magnifies the act of dancing as an act of resistance and unity.

Beyond borders, cultures and genres, Hervé Koubi imagines the stage as a place of communion and solidarity. Inspired by the god Sol Invictus - the Unconquered Sun - this show celebrates the light and human warmth that bind us together.

On stage, seventeen dancers from around the world invade the space with limitless energy: they run, jump, twirl, fusing hip-hop, breakdance, capoeira and circus in a choreography of remarkable precision and athletic strength.

The dance finds a powerful setting in an original musical composition by Mikael Karlsson and Maxime Bodson, enriched by works from the repertoires of Steve Reich and Beethoven. The show is a vibrant call for peace and love as an alternative to our divided realities. True to his humanist and inclusive approach, Hervé Koubi brings together artists from a wide range of backgrounds and aesthetics to remind us of the universal power of dance.

A hymn to life and community, Sol Invictus will delight dance lovers and novices alike, highlighting our deepest bonds and the unifying power of dance.

About Hervé Koubi

Trained at prestigious artistic institutions, Hervé Koubi worked with some of the biggest names in dance before founding his own company in 2000. Since then, he has developed a singular choreographic universe, combining Mediterranean influences, varied artistic collaborations and a constant quest for innovation.

Of Algerian descent, Hervé Koubi is a Doctor of Pharmacy/Pharmacist biologist who has pursued his career as a dancer-choreographer and student at the University of Aix-Marseille. After beginning his apprenticeship with Anne-Marie and Michèle Sanguin and Nathalie Crimi, he trained at the Centre International de Danse Rosella Hightower in Cannes, then at the Opéra de Marseille. He performed for Claude Brumachon at the Centre Chorégraphique National de Nantes, Karine Saporta at the Centre Chorégraphique National de Caen and Thierry Smits for Compagnie Thor in Brussels.

In parallel with the creative work of Compagnie Hervé Koubi, he is regularly invited by professional training centers in France and abroad. Since 2014 he has been an associate choreographer at the Pole National Supérieur de Danse Cannes Marseille, and since 2015 he has been an associate choreographer at the Conservatoire de Danse de Brive-la-Gaillarde.

He was awarded the Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres in July 2015.

