HAMLET By Robert Lepage And Guillaume Côté to Return to Danse Danse

​A highlight of the spring 2025 season, the creation of Guillaume Côté and Robert Lepage, Hamlet, will return to the stage. Transcending words to reveal the character's shadows and deep humanity, the creators took on the challenge of approaching this mythical work solely through dance—delivered by an ensemble of nine virtuoso performers, inventive set design, and John Gzowski's musical score. Hamlet, Prince of Denmark transports us to a world of deceptive appearances, where ghosts and humans mingle. Presented by Danse Danse, the show runs from May 13 to 17, 2026 at Salle Ludger-Duvernay, Monument-National.

Shakespeare's legendary play, renowned for its tormented hero, is given a new life through a purely dance-based interpretation and an audacious fusion of modernity and tradition. Movement replaces words to create an extraordinary emotional and visual experience.

Robert Lepage, known for his knowledge of Hamlet, which he has both staged and performed, brings to this creation all the richness of his theatrical expertise. His unique vision combines with the choreographic ingenuity of Guillaume Côté. The founder of theater company Ex Machina and the founder of Côté Danse form a winning duo, making this new interpretation accessible to dance lovers and Shakespeare enthusiasts alike.

