DJ Snake and More Set for Igloofest Montréal 2026 Lineup

Igloofest Montréal will return to the Old Port from January 15 to February 7, 2026, featuring a lineup of international icons and homegrown heroes.

Igloofest Montréal 2026 is led by one of the festival's biggest bookings to date: DJ Snake, a global superstar and in demand collaborator who has featured the likes of J Balvin, Travis Scott, Future, Selena Gomez, and more across his expansive catalog. He's one of the most influential French-speaking artists in the world, making an exclusive Canadian appearance with his signature fusion of global rhythms and festival anthems in tow.

He'll be joined across Igloofest's renowned Sapporo and Videotron stages by high-energy powerhouse duo SOFI TUKKER, Belgian rap icon Hamza, pioneering Canadian selector A-Trak, and versatile French standouts Madeon, The Blaze (DJ Set), and Trym. Highlights continue with the debut of an explosive new bass collaboration, Black Tiger Sex Machine & Kai Wachi: Skull Machine, the atmospheric stylings of Elderbrook (DJ Set), and a back to back meeting of legendary minds between techno titan and MOOD label boss Nicole Moudaber and Montréal trailblazer Misstress Barbara, who celebrates 30 years behind the decks.

House and techno fans will be spoiled for choice with Disco Lines, the viral hitmaker behind this year's global summer anthem "No Broke Boys" with Tinashe. Added depth comes from rising tech house sensation Max Styler, empowering dance artist Aluna, eclectic Peruvian DJ and producer Sofia Kourtesis, the dreamlike sounds of DJ Seinfeld and sleek selections of Cole Knight, Canadian-born, bass-driven house producer Nostalgix, and local minimal techno up-and-comer Guillaume Michaud. Additional highlights include Belgian chart-topper Lost Frequencies, Dutch electronic duo Weval (DJ Set), Japanese producer Qrion, hard-hitting techno producer AZYR, Scottish export Hannah Laing, and forward-thinking multi-platinum producer High Klassified.

Igloofest once again shines a spotlight on Montréal's electrifying homegrown scene, celebrating the raw energy of the city's underground on an international stage. This year, the festival welcomes two of Montréal's most emblematic collectives - T.I.T.S. featuring Cori, No Police, and CHAR.L.N. B2B Inside Blur, and Hauterageous featuring San Farafina, Monib, and Siren Mars - each making their Igloofest debut and ready to get even the coldest crowds moving.

Local highlights continue with two Montréal staples that embody the vitality of the city's electronic scene: the Ferias collective with Alina B2B Guthrie, and Homegrown Harvest, spotlighting rising talents badgalquirit, donotstealmyname, and Traxence. Fans can also catch heat from DJ Smokey and Shadow Wizard Money Gang - the hyped, Skrillex-backed collective - plus local trance and acid techno favorite Cult Member, Montréal's bass crew Musik Me Luv with Dick Lee, nad, and Pleurire, and the techno-forward collective OCTOV, featuring BitterCaress, KORVN, and Manolow.

Once again, Igloofest will transform Montréal's historic Old Port into an open-air winter playground, set against a stunning city skyline, riverfront views, and easy access to downtown's vibrant energy. From its free and festive Igloofête programming and fan-driven snowsuit tradition to its striking architectural scenography and world-class music, Igloofest continues to prove why it's a must-attend winter destination - uniting Canadians and international travelers through music, culture, and the shared joy of winter.

Winter 2026 marks a historic milestone for Igloofest, as the iconic event expands beyond the province of Québec to bring its frosty magic to audiences across Canada. Renowned for transforming the coldest months of the year into a full-scale celebration of music, dance, and community, the festival will now take place in four major Canadian cities - Montréal, Gatineau, Québec City, and the newly announced Edmonton - with an additional market to be revealed before the end of 2026.

As Igloofest spreads across the country, it remains true to its DNA - a festive spirit, a love of winter, and a distinctly Québécois authenticity. The festival's iconic colorful snowsuits and must-have Igloo toques will once again define the look of the dancefloor - because a winter without Igloofest simply isn't winter at all.

Igloofest's ticket on sale will begin November 7 at 11am ET at the festival's official website. Fans can get a jump on tickets by signing up for the pre-sale beginning November 6 at 11am ET at the link here. New for 2026, the festival introduces an exclusive VVIP side stage ticket experience - offering premium mainstage viewing, expedited entry, and dedicated comfort zones featuring private bars, raised platforms, and direct proximity to the artists and performances.

Igloofest is an 18+ event. This excludes the January 29 event headlined by Hamza, which will be a 16+ show.

Igloofest Montréal 2026 Lineup

WEEKEND ONE

January 15 - Disco Lines, Cult Member, Liv K

January 16 - SOFI TUKKER, Aluna, Suray Sertin, Cori, No Police, CHAR.L.N B2B Inside Blur

January 17 - The Blaze (DJ Set), Sofia Kourtesis (DJ Set), Kris Guilty, Dick Lee, nad, Pleurire

WEEKEND TWO

January 22 - Madeon, Bolarinho

January 23 - Nicole Moudaber, Misstress Barbara, Kris Tin, San Farafina, Monib, Siren Mars

January 24 - Skull Machine (Black Tiger Sex Machine & Kai Wachi), Nostalgix, KATTANA, KAT2KAT, DJ Smokey, Shadow Wizard Money Gang, D.Blavatsky, NASTY GLOSS

WEEKEND THREE

January 29 - Hamza, Manaré, High Klassified, YAYA LA BAE

January 30 - DJ Snake, A-Trak, Arielle Roberge, BitterCaress, KORVN, Manolow

January 31 - Lost Frequencies, Qrion, Jares, Guillaume Michaud, Shirlee, Cirque Cosmic

WEEKEND 4

February 5 - Elderbrook (DJ Set), Weval (DJ Set), Laure

February 6 - Trym, AZYR, Hannah Laing, Zorza, badgalquirit, donotstealmyname, Traxence

February 7 - Max Styler, DJ Seinfeld, Cole Knight, Andrea de Tour, Alina B2B Guthrie

Igloofest thanks its partners who never drop the beat.

Igloofest warmly thanks its presenting partner Sapporo; as well as its collaborating partners: Videotron and belairdirect.; its major partners: National Bank of Canada, Poppers, and Loto-Québec; and its official partners: SAQ, NYX Professional Makeup, Liquid I.V., Sour Patch Kids, Canadian Club, Olé Cocktail Co., Red Bull, and STM. Finally, Igloofest extends its thanks to its public partners: the Old Port of Montreal, the City of Montreal, Tourisme Montréal, and the Government of Québec.