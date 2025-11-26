Opéra de Montréal Will Perform LE CHŒUR EN LUMIÈRE

🎭 NEW! Montreal Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montreal & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Opéra de Montréal will celebrate the magic of the holiday season with Le Chœur en lumière, on December 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Saint-Jean-Baptiste Church in Montréal.

Led by chorus master Claude Webster and accompanied on piano by Martin Dubé, this unique concert promises an evening filled with warmth, emotion, and wonder. A perfect moment to share with family or friends.

CONCERT PROGRAM*

A journey through the most beautiful pages of the operatic repertoire

• Gounod – Roméo et Juliette – Vérone vit jadis

• Verdi – La Forza del destino – La vergine degli Angeli (Soloist: Chelsea Kolić)

• Giordano – Andrea Chénier – O pastorelle addio

• Verdi – Nabucco – Va pensiero

• Rossini – Maometto Secondo – Giusto ciel (Soloist: Pascale Spinney)

• Verdi – Macbeth – Patria oppressa

• Bellini – Norma – Casta diva (Soloist: Chelsea Kolić)

• Puccini – Madama Butterfly – Humming chorus

• Massenet – Manon – Magnificat / Pardonnez-moi Dieu… (Soloist: Chelsea Kolić)

• Thomas – Hamlet – Comme la fleur

• Bizet – Les pêcheurs de perles – Ô nuit d’épouvante

• Bilodeau – Another Brick in the Wall – Final chorus

• Bizet – Carmen – Habanera (Soloist: Pascale Spinney)

• Bizet – Carmen – Act II, finale – Là-bas, là-bas

*Program subject to change.

ABOUT THE OPÉRA DE MONTRÉAL

Firmly rooted in Montréal, at the crossroads of North American and European cultures, the Opéra de Montréal acts as a catalyst for the city’s artistic creativity and celebrates Québec and Canada’s rich vocal heritage. Bringing opera to life in all its diversity and daring, the company presents both the great classics of the repertoire and new works from here and abroad. Through its development program for Canada’s top young singers and its strong commitment to community and educational initiatives, the Opéra de Montréal creates unforgettable lyric events where everyone feels warmly welcomed and inspired.