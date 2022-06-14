Christina Beaudry-Cárdenas Wins The Oliver Jones Award at LE FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DE JAZZ DE MONTREAL

The freshly-minted Concordia University graduate and drummer presents a fusion of jazz and Peruvian music with her project Pizca, which features a mix of standards from both musical styles along with arrangements inspired by great legends and her own creations.

Christina Beaudry-Cárdenas is the second person to receive the Oliver Jones Award, after Jacob Do in 2019. Christina Beaudry-Cárdenas will celebrate her prize on July 9 at 6 p.m.during a show presented as part of Le Studio TD Entrée Libre series.

The award was created in honour of Montréal jazz legend Oliver Jones. Born in the neighbourhood of Little Burgundy, this piano giant left an indelible mark on the history of the jazz fest. When two of Oliver Jones's close collaborators approached the festival to create an award in his name, it was important that it reflect his dedication to helping youth. Throughout his career, Oliver Jones devoted countless hours offering advice and lending an ear to young musicians. Moreover, he stands as a shining example of success today for Afro-descendant Montréal communities, and a source of inspiration for cultural communities across Canada.

This connection and this history are the reasons why the Oliver Jones Award recognizes young university-level musicians from visible minority or Indigenous communities. Following a pre-selection by university teachers, candidates submitted an application that included audio and video files to jury members, who then selected the winner. The jury was comprised of musicians, professors and music professionals.

In addition to her show at Le Studio TD on July 9, Christina Beaudry-Cárdenas takes home a $5,000 Stingray Rising Stars award. Created in 1998, the Stingray Rising Stars aims to discover, encourage and promote young Canadian music talent. In total, more than 1,000 prizes were offered to artists from a wide range of backgrounds since they were created 24 years ago. ﻿

The 42nd edition of the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal will take place from June 30 to July 9 in the Quartier des spectacles

