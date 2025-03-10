UPTOWN Comes to Alberta Bair Theater in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Uptown comes to the Alberta Bair Theater in April. The performance is set for April 12, 2025. There will also be a student matinee.

From New York City, the epicenter of contemporary Pop and Soul, Uptown is a group of men who combine the smooth stylings of R&B with the fresh hits of today. The perfect mix of Bruno Mars caliber stage presence with the vocals of Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye. You’ve never seen anything like Uptown!

Each member of the collective is a soloist, bringing a unique flavor of performance that will have any crowd on their feet dancing and singing along. Regardless of the genre or era of music, The Uptown Show exudes freshness and fun in a way that everyone will enjoy. Choreography, Vocals and Stage Presence…You do not want to miss out on Uptown.

Comments