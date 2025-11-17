CRAFTS, COOKIES, AND CHEER Comes to Missoula Children's Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Montana Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montana & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Join in on Saturday, December 6 for a very merry morning at the Missoula Children’s Theatre! Santa’s Elves will be in attendance, helping kids make holiday crafts while they enjoy cookies and cocoa. Start your “Holiday on Higgins” day off right with a memorable morning at MCT!

Tickets must be purchased in advance. You can choose a 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM session, or our 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM session. This event is a fundraiser for MCT; children’s tickets are $12 and adult tickets are $22. Seating is limited, so buy yours today!

Location: Missoula Children's Theatre

Run Time: 1 hour

Rating / Age Recommendation: G- General Audiences

Love Theater in Montana? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More