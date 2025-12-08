Review: DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL at Pantages Theatre Minneapolis

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

"Dog Man: The Musical" at the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis is a delightful and uproarious experience that will have audiences of all ages laughing from start to finish. Based on Dav Pilkey’s Dog Man series, the show follows two imaginative fifth-graders, George and Harold, who decide to take their comic-book adventures to the next level by creating a musical about their favorite hero, Dog Man. The plot spins a fast-paced story with Dog Man—part dog, part police officer, and all heart—trying to thwart the evil plans of Flippy, a villainous cyborg fish, while also facing off against Petey the Cat, who’s bent on revenge. Meanwhile, George and Harold are struggling to finish their musical before lunchtime, adding a layer of frantic humor to the chaos unfolding onstage.

The cast is a true highlight, bringing their characters to life with infectious energy and charm. Nick Manna, who plays Dog Man, nails the role with a perfect blend of goofy enthusiasm and a surprising amount of emotional depth. His portrayal is a mix of innocent dog-like loyalty and determined heroism that makes you root for him at every turn. As Flippy, Diamond Destiny commands the stage with an over-the-top performance that’s both menacing and hilarious. Her larger-than-life presence adds a delightful chaos to the show. Troi Lennoxx Gaines and Mundo Ballejos, as George and Harold, are a joy to watch. Their comedic chemistry is undeniable, and their mischievous antics bring the spirit of the original book characters to life in the best way. Sadie Jayne Kennedy and Anthony Rodriguez, as Li’l Petey and Petey, give the show heart. Their performances provide an emotional balance to the otherwise crazy proceedings, making their characters both lovable and complex.

The music, composed by Brad Alexander, is vibrant and memorable. The songs are as quirky and fun as the characters they represent, with tunes like "Good Boy" and "Petey’s Plan" staying stuck in your head long after the curtain falls. The musical numbers are upbeat and packed with energy, moving the plot along while also providing plenty of laughs. The choreography, directed by Jen Wineman, is sharp and dynamic, perfectly matching the show’s high energy and helping to propel the action forward.

Visually, the production is a treat. Timothy R. Mackabee’s set design is colorful, playful, and totally in sync with the comic-book aesthetic of the source material. The stage is filled with imaginative set pieces, from the towering Beasty Buildings to Flippy’s chaotic lair, each adding to the show’s sense of whimsy. Heidi Leigh Hanson’s costumes are equally imaginative, with Dog Man’s costume being a particular standout, effectively blending the absurdity of the character’s dog-man hybrid into a visually striking look. The lighting by David Lander and sound design by Emma Wilk complement the visuals, amplifying the action and making every gag and musical number pop.

Ultimately, Dog Man: The Musical is a fun-filled, heartwarming spectacle that’s bound to delight fans of the books and newcomers alike. It’s a show that’s full of joy, humor, and some unexpected moments of depth. The cast, music, choreography, and design all come together to create a vibrant and engaging experience that will keep you smiling throughout. Whether you’re looking for a night of pure fun or a family outing that everyone can enjoy, this musical is an absolute winner.

All photos are credit to Jeremy Daniel

