Interview: Gig Siruno of DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS FROZEN & ENCANTO at Grand Casino Arena

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto will glide into Saint Paul’s Grand Casino Arena December 4–7, 2025, bringing two of Disney’s most popular stories to life on the ice. Families can sing along to favorites from Frozen and the award-winning Encanto while enjoying impressive skating, aerial stunts, and colorful production numbers. We also caught up with Minnetonka native Gig Siruno, a longtime skater with the show who now steps into a new role as production manager.

What is your position with Feld Entertainment?

I’m the Performance Director.

What are some of your industry achievements (competitions/awards/tests)?

I’m an eight-time national competitor and the 1993 and 1994 U.S. Figure Skating Champion.

What are some of your interests, hobbies, or favorite pastimes?

I’m an avid yogi and earned my 200-hour certification in 2020 during the pandemic. While on tour, I love finding places to take small hikes—one of my favorite spots so far has been Sedona, Arizona.

Who are your role models?

My parents. Looking back, I’m amazed at how they managed their careers while still being present for everything my brother, sister, and I were involved in. They were incredibly supportive then and still support us in pursuing our happiness today.

What has been your toughest challenge during your professional career?

One of the biggest challenges was taking on the role of Performance Director for the premiere tour of Disney On Ice Presents Frozen in 2014. Expectations were extremely high, and it was the hottest ticket of the season. I wanted the show to succeed artistically and technically while honoring the characters, the story, and the music—without letting anyone down. I lost a lot of sleep that year, but it ended up being one of the most memorable and enjoyable tours because of how successful the season was.

Thank you Gig for your time! We look forward to having you here!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link below.

Photo credit to Gig Siruno and Field Entertainment