Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 28, 2023

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

Video: First Look at THE DAY YOU BEGIN at Stages Theatre Photo
Video: First Look at THE DAY YOU BEGIN at Stages Theatre

Stages Theatre Company will open the first production of their 40th season with The Day You Begin. Get a first look in the video here!

Erika Henningsen, Jason Gotay, and More Set For EVER AFTER in Concert at the Ordway Photo
Erika Henningsen, Jason Gotay, and More Set For EVER AFTER in Concert at the Ordway

This special event will kick off the Ordway's 2023-2024 season and give audiences an exclusive look at the latest songs from a musical in development, Ever After, based on the 1998 film starring Drew Barrymore.

World Premiere Comedy FOR THE PEOPLE Comes to the Guthrie Theater Photo
World Premiere Comedy FOR THE PEOPLE Comes to the Guthrie Theater

The Guthrie Theater will present For the People by Ty Defoe and Larissa FastHorse, directed by Michael John Garcés. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

Artistry Continues 2023 Season With THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Photo
Artistry Continues 2023 Season With THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Artistry continues its 2023 Season with THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE next month. Learn more about the musical and find out how to get tickets here!

