First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; HAIRSPRAY Leads Best Musical!

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Jennifer Eckes
- ”Breaking Character” CABARET NIGHT
- The Phipps Center for the Arts
26%
Mistress Ginger
- LADY IS A TRAMP
- Crooners Supper Club
20%
Kari Wendroth
- BROADWAY IN BUFFALO
- Buffalo Community Theater
17%
Nichole Carey
- A VERY CAREY CHRISTMAS CABARET
- Bryant Lake Bowl Cabaret and Theater
16%
Jen Burleigh-Bentz
- JEN BB & FRIENDS
- MetroNOME Brewery
11%
Jennifer Eckes
- JENNIFERS RULE THE WORLD
- The Hive Collaborative
10%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Julia Carter
- URINETOWN
- Buffalo Community Theatre
13%
Camyrn Buelow
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Eagan summer community theatre
9%
Kiko Laureano
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre
8%
Robin Lind
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Masquers Theatre
8%
Carley Frank
- BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL
- Delano Dramatic Company
7%
Casey Same
- CABARET
- Guthrie Theatre
6%
Ella Kooyer
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- SMCT
5%
Tamara Kangas Erickson
- GREASE
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
4%
Abby Magalee
- SWEET CHARITY
- Artistry
4%
Anna Martinson
- SEUSSICAL
- Open Door Community Theater
4%
Ananya Chatterjea
- FIFTY BOXES OF EARTH
- Theater Mu
3%
Jen Haider
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Ashland Productions
2%
Gabrielle Dominique
- WAITRESS
- Artistry
2%
Claire Benway
- INTO THE WOODS
- 4 Community Theatre
2%
Mason Tyer
- MACBETH
- Open Window Theatre
2%
Kyle Weiler
- ANYTHING GOES
- Lakeshore Players
2%
Emily Michaels King
- PASSION
- Theater Latte Da
2%
Tamara Kangas Erickson
- IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
2%
Claire Benway
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- 4 Community Theatre
2%
Jennifer Haider
- BIG FISH
- Ashland Productions
2%
Mikayla Hubbard
- THE PROM
- Burnsville Community Theatre
2%
Kyle Weiler
- MARY POPPINS
- GREAT Theatre
1%
Danny McHugh & Kelli Foster Warder
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Artistry
1%
Danny McHugh
- SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
- Artistry
1%
Krysti Wiita
- RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER
- Stages Theatre Company
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jen Caprio
- CABARET
- Guthrie Theater
9%
Sarah Christianson
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
9%
Nicole Wollan
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Masquers Theatre
9%
A Emily Heaney
- WITCH
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
8%
Amber Brown
- PASSION
- Theater Latte Da
6%
Becky Hungerford
- THE EXPLORERS CLUB
- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato
5%
Mary Senneka
- BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL
- Delano Dramatic Company
4%
Bronson Talcott
- INTO THE WOODS
- 4 Community Theater
4%
Rich Hamson
- IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
4%
Brea Bradshaw & Jessica Hughes
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Ashland Productions
4%
Trevor Bowen
- THE NACIREMA SOCIETY REQUESTS THE HONOR OF YOUR PRESENCE AT A CELEBRATION OF THEIR FIRST ONE HUNDRED YEARS
- Guthrie Theatre
4%
Ellen Hein
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ashland Productions
3%
Sasha Howell
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Duluth Playhouse
3%
Bronson Talcott
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- 4 Community Theatre
3%
Rich Hamson
- GREASE
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
3%
Riley Peltz
- BIG FISH
- Ashland Productions
3%
Mathew LeFebvre
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Theater Latte Da
2%
Christina A. Richardson
- RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER
- Stages Theatre Company
2%
Sarah Bahr
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Artistry
2%
Rich Hamson
- FUN HOME
- Theater Latte Da
2%
Meghan Kent
- ANYTHING GOES
- Lakeshore Players
1%
Bryce Turgeon
- WOAH, NELLIE!
- History Theater
1%
Amber Brown
- SCHOOL PICTURES
- Theater Latte Da
1%
Rubble & Ash
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Theatre Pro Rata
1%
Samatha Fromm Haddow
- SIGNIFICANT OTHER
- Lyric Arts
1%Best Dance Production SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Artistry
19%BILLY ELLIOT
- Delano Dramatic Company
17%ANYTHING GOES
- Lakeshore Players
17%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Ashland Productions
16%THE PROM
- Burnsville Community Theatre
12%SWEET CHARITY
- Artistry
7%BORN TO BOOGIE
- Delano Dramatic Company
4%EXPRESSING YOURSELF
- Delano Dramatic Company
4%ELECTRICITY
- Delano Dramatic Company
3%SOLIDARITY
- Delano Dramatic Company
2%Best Direction Of A Musical
Curt Wollan
- CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES
- Rags to Rags Productions
11%
Nicholas Lostetter
- URINETOWN
- Buffalo Community Theatre
10%
Jake Sung-Guk Sullivan
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre
8%
Annika Isbell
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
8%
Rachel Lexvold
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Masquers Theatre
7%
Addie Gorlin-Han
- FUN HOME
- Theatre Latte Da
6%
Vanessa MH Powers
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- SMCT
5%
Amanda White
- WAITRESS
- Artistry
4%
Siddeqah Shabazz
- SISTER ACT
- Lyric Arts
4%
Eric Morris
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
4%
Jack Neveaux
- BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL
- Delano Dramatic Company
4%
Joseph Haj
- CABARET
- Guthrie Theatre
3%
Jack Lambert
- SEUSSICAL
- Open Door Community Theater
3%
Michael Brindisi
- GREASE
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
3%
Christopher Teipner
- BIG FISH
- Ashland Productions
2%
Joe Smithwick
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ashland Productions
2%
Gretchen Weinrich
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- 4 Community Theatre
2%
Kelsie Balon-Peck
- INTO THE WOODS
- 4 Community Theatre
2%
Scott Ford
- BIG FISH
- Lyric Arts
1%
Kyle Weiler
- MARY POPPINS
- GREAT Theatre
1%
Michael Brindisi
- IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
1%
Justin Lucero
- PASSION
- Theater Latte Da
1%
Jeff Anderson
- THE PROM
- Burnsville Community Theatre
1%
Kyle Weiler
- ANYTHING GOES
- Lakeshore Players
1%
Tim Nelson
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Litchfield Community Theatre, Inc.
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Tracy Brigden
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Guthrie Theatre
10%
Jack Neveaux
- MURDER ON THE NILE
- Buffalo Community Theater
8%
Max Wojtanowicz
- SIGNIFICANT OTHER
- Lyric Arts
7%
Tom Nelson
- EXPLORERS CLUB
- The FungusAmongus Players
6%
Jake Sung-Guk Sullivan
- THE LADY DEMANDS SATISFACTION
- Unqualified Theatre
6%
Anna Crace
- THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE
- Stages Theatre Company
6%
Ben Thietje
- THE RAINMAKER
- Lyric Arts
6%
Allison Vincent
- MAE WEST AND THE TRIAL OF SEX
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
5%
Sean Naughton
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Duluth Playhouse
4%
Bill Partlan
- TRIPLE ESPRESSO
- Plymouth Playhouse
4%
Katie Bradley
- MAYBE YOU COULD LOVE ME
- Mixed Blood Theatre
4%
Jack Neveaux
- GRACE AND GLORIE
- Delano Dramatic Company
3%
Katie Bradley
- STOP KISS
- Theater Mu
3%
Joe Hendren
- THE BIRDS
- TheatreX
3%
Warren C. Bowles
- SURVIVORS
- Six Points Theater
3%
Linda Metcalf
- FINISHING SCHOOL
- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato
3%
Craig Johnson
- AN ACT OF GOD
- Six Points Theater
2%
Stephen DiMenna
- IT’S ONLY A PLAY
- Park Square
2%
Cody R. Braudt & Amy Rummenie
- THE WITCH
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
2%
Lisa Channer and Vladimir Rovinsky
- SICKLE
- Theatre Novi Most
2%
Carin Batlie Wethern
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Theatre Pro Rata
2%
David Ira Goldstein
- HOLMES/POIROT
- Park Square Theater
1%
Faye M. Price
- THE MESSENGER
- Six Points Theater
1%
Marci Lucht
- GEORGIANA & KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
- Lyric Arts
1%
Morgan Green
- SCHOOL PICTURES
- Theater Latte Da
1%Best Ensemble 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
11%CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES
- Rags to Rags Productions
9%URINETOWN
- Buffalo Community Theatre
8%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Masquers Theatre
8%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- SMCT
4%CABARET
- Guthrie Theatre
4%SISTER ACT
- Lyric Arts
3%THE BIRDS
- TheatreX
3%MARY POPPINS
- GREAT Theatre
3%PASSION
- Theater Latte Da
3%FUN HOME
- Theater Latte Da
3%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Guthrie Theatre
3%GREASE
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
2%THE EXPLORERS CLUB
- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato
2%INTO THE WOODS
- Ashland Productions
2%BREACH
- Third Space Theater, MN Fringe
2%BIG FISH
- Ashland Productions
2%SEUSSICAL
- Open Door Community Theater
2%MAE WEST AND THE TRIAL OF SEX
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
2%THE WITCH
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
2%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- 4 Community Theatre
2%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Ashland Productions
1%IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
1%SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
- Artistry
1%RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Theater Latte Da
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bill Larsen
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre
9%
Grant E. Meeges
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
7%
Josh Epstein
- CABARET
- Guthrie Theatre
7%
James Erickson
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- SMCT
6%
Alex Peck
- INTO THE WOODS
- 4 Community Theatre
6%
Alice Trent
- FUN HOME
- Theater Latte Da
6%
Alex Clark
- ANYTHING GOES
- Lakeshore Players
5%
Shannon Watts
- THE EXPLORERS CLUB
- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato
4%
Alex Clark
- MACBETH
- Open Window Theatre
4%
Sue Berger
- GREASE
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
3%
Sue Berger
- IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
3%
Grant E. Merges
- WHOA, NELLIE!
- History Theatre
3%
Rui Rita
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Guthrie Theatre
3%
Jacob Lee Hofer
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Ashland Productions
2%
Jacob Lee Hofer
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ashland Productions
2%
Bill Larsen
- LEGACY OF LIGHT
- Theater in the Round
2%
Bill Larsen
- THE BIRDS
- TheatreX
2%
Jacob Lee Hofer
- BIG FISH
- Ashland Productions
2%
Tony Stoeri, Tracy Joe, Roo Case
- WITCH
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
2%
Michael Klaers
- TRIPLE ESPRESSO
- Plymouth Playhouse
2%
Paul Whitaker
- PASSION
- Theater Latte Da
2%
Karin Olson
- RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER
- Stages Theatre Company
2%
Jamie Harms
- THE PROM
- Burnsville Community Theatre
1%
Shannon Elliot
- BIG FISH
- Lyric Arts
1%
Karin Olson
- FIFTY BOXES OF EARTH
- Theater Mu
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Aaron VanDanacker
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
11%
Erin Walsh & Zack Carlson-Giving
- URINETOWN
- Buffalo Community Theatre
9%
Crystal Hall
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Masquers Theatre
7%
Madeline Huss
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre
7%
Amanda Weis & Drew Wagner
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- SMCT
6%
Jason Hansen
- FUN HOME
- Theater Latte Da
6%
Denise Prosek
- CABARET
- Guthrie Theater
6%
Aaron VanDanacker
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Ashland Productions
5%
Eric Conway
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Delano Dramatic Company
3%
Jim Cox
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
3%
Aaron VanDanacker
- BIG FISH
- Ashland Productions
3%
Andy Kust
- GREASE
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
3%
Andy Kust
- IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
3%
Jason Hansen
- PASSION
- Theatre Latte Da
3%
Kay Wilson
- FOREVER PLAID
- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato
3%
Wesley Frye
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Lyric Arts
2%
Tori Sweeney
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- 4 Community Theatre
2%
Dennis
- CURLEY
- Rags to Rags Productions
2%
Wesley Frye
- BIG FISH
- Lyric Arts
2%
Wesley Frye
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Theater Latte Da
2%
Tori Sweeney
- THE PROM
- Burnsville Community Theatre
2%
Anita Ruth
- SWEET CHARITY
- Artistry
1%
Kelly Kadlec
- HAIRSPRAY
- Fridley Community Theater
1%
Isabella Dawis/Anita Ruth
- SWEET CHARITY
- Artistry
1%
Natalie McComas
- ANYTHING GOES
- Lakeshore Players
1%Best Musical 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Theatre
11%URINETOWN
- Buffalo Community Theatre
10%CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES
- Rags to Rags Productions
9%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Masquers Theatre
8%WEST SIDE STORY
- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre
7%FUN HOME
- Theatre Latte Da
5%CABARET
- Guthrie Theatre
5%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- SMCT
4%BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL
- Delano Dramatic Company
3%SISTER ACT
- Lyric Arts
3%MARY POPPINS
- GREAT Theatre
3%GREASE
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
3%WAITRESS
- Artistry
2%PASSION
- Theater Latte Da
2%INTO THE WOODS
- 4 Community Theatre
2%INTO THE WOODS
- Ashland Productions
2%FOREVER PLAID
- The FungusAmongus Players
2%BIG FISH
- Ashland Productions
1%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Ashland Productions
1%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- 4 Community Theatre
1%RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Theater Latte Da
1%SEUSSICAL
- Open Door Community Theater
1%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Century College
1%THE MUSIC MAN
- Lyric Arts
1%THE PROM
- Burnsville Community Theatre
1%Best New Play Or Musical THE RUINS: A PLAY THROUGH MUSIC
- Guthrie Theatre
15%BREACH
- Third Space Theater, MN Fringe
9%SCHOOL PICTURES
- Theater Latte Da
9%HOLMES/POIROT
- Park Square Theater
8%MAYBE YOU COULD LOVE ME
- Mixed Blood Theatre
8%SEÑORITA MARIPOSA
- Stages Theatre Company
8%FIFTY BOXES OF EARTH
- Theater Mu
6%MAE WEST AND THE TRIAL OF SEX
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
6%MAYBE YOU COULD LOVE ME
- Theater Mu
5%FINDING J. MITCHELL
- KJ Productions
4%SURVIVORS
- Six Points Theater
4%AMERICAN GOLEM: THE KID CANN STORY
- History Theater
4%HOLIDAY LOCKDOWN
- Big Blue Theatre
4%THE MESSENGER
- Six Points Theater
3%SECRET WARRIORS
- History Theater
3%JUST FOR US
- Six Points Theater
3%LOG KYA KAHENGE
- Lyric Arts/Exposed Brick Theatre
1%MODERATION
- Bad Mouth Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Musical
Lara Akal
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Masquers Theatre
8%
Drew Elo
- URINETOWN
- Buffalo Community Theater
7%
Annie Estes
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
7%
Janet Paone
- CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES
- Rags to Rags Productions
5%
Truman Bednar
- BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL
- Delano Dramatic Company
5%
Gabi Acostocano
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Theater
5%
Greta Grosch
- CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES
- Rags to Rags Productions
5%
Rosemary Vega
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre
3%
James Ehlenz
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre
3%
Cassie Edlund
- SISTER ACT
- Lyric Arts
3%
Em Rosenberg
- WOAH, NELLIE!
- History Theater
3%
Dorian Chalmers
- CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES
- Rags to Rags Productions
2%
Jo Lampert
- CABARET
- Guthrie Theatre
2%
Abby Schnobrich
- MARY POPPINS
- GREAT Theatre
2%
Sam Stoll
- GREASE
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
2%
Adam Hebeisen
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- SMCT
2%
Meta Loben
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
2%
Anne Michaels
- FUN HOME
- Theater Latte Da
2%
Alex Bretoi
- BIG FISH
- Ashland Productions
2%
Abigail Blue
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- SMCT
1%
Via Logan
- CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES
- Rags to Rags Productions
1%
Gabe Gomez
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- SMCT
1%
Alex Robinson
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Ashland Productions
1%
Laura Smith
- URINETOWN
- Buffalo Community Theater
1%
Hope Nordquist
- ANYTHING GOES
- Lakeshore Players
1%Best Performer In A Play
Truman Bednar
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Minneapolis Children's Theater
9%
Wini Froelich
- THE WITCH
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
8%
Alyson Enderle
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Duluth Playhouse
6%
Brandon Densmore
- MURDER ON THE NILE
- Buffalo Community Theatre
5%
Amanda Espinoza
- THE LADY DEMANDS SATISFACTION
- Unqualified Theatre
4%
Sarah Dickson
- CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
- Open Window Theatre
4%
Jonah Smith
- MACBETH
- Open Window Theatre
4%
Eva Gemlo
- SIGNIFICANT OTHER
- Lyric Arts
3%
William Martin
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Northfield Arts Guild
3%
Sara Cronk
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Northfield Arts Guild
3%
Rick Wyman
- THE EXPLORER’S CLUB
- Fungus Amongus
3%
Rick Wyman
- THE EXPLORERS CLUB
- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato
3%
Sally Wingert
- AN ACT OF GOD
- Six Points Theater
2%
Emjoy Gavino
- STOP KISS
- Theater Mu
2%
Kari Elizabeth Godfrey
- THE BIRDS
- TheatreX
2%
Bob Stromberg
- TRIPLE ESPRESSO
- Plymouth Playhouse
2%
Noah Hynick
- SIGNIFICANT OTHER
- Lyric Arts
2%
Bill Arnold
- TRIPLE ESPRESSO
- Plymouth Playhouse
2%
Isaac Olson
- THE BOOK OF MARK
- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato
2%
Che'Li
- FIFTY BOXES OF EARTH
- Theater Mu
2%
Sean Snow
- THE EXPLORER’S CLUB
- Fungus Amongus
2%
Virginia Haggart
- GRACE AND GLORIE
- Delano Dramatic Company
2%
Michael Pearce Donley
- TRIPLE ESPRESSO
- Plymouth Playhouse
2%
Nancy Lipinski
- GRACE AND GLORIE
- Delano Dramatic Company
2%
John Bush
- TRIPLE ESPRESSO
- Plymouth Playhouse
2%Best Play THE MOUSETRAP
- Guthrie Theatre
13%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Duluth Playhouse
11%THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE
- Stages Theatre Company
7%BREACH
- Third Space Theater, MN Fringe
6%EXPLORERS CLUB
- Fungus Amongus Players
6%SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Northfield Arts Guild
5%SIGNIFICANT OTHER
- Lyric Arts
5%GRACE & GLORIE
- Delano Dramatic Company
4%SECRET WARRIORS
- History Theater
4%THE RAINMAKER
- Lyric Arts
3%WITCH
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
3%SANCTUARY CITY
- Theatre in the Round
3%STOP KISS
- Theater Mu
3%FINISHING SCHOOL
- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato
3%LEGACY OF LIGHT
- Theatre in the Round
2%SCHOOL PICTURES
- Theater Latte Da
2%THE WITCH
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
2%THE BIRDS
- TheatreX
2%IT’S ONLY A PLAY
- Park Square
2%MAYBE YOU COULD LOVE ME
- Theater Mu
2%THE BOOK OF WILL
- Theatre Pro Rata
2%MAE WEST AND THE TRIAL OF SEX
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
2%AN ACT OF GOD
- Six Points Theater
1%SICKLE
- Theatre Novi Most
1%HOLMES/POIROT
- Park Square Theater
1%Best Production of an Opera ROMEO & JULIET
- Minnesota Opera
46%BARBER OF SEVILLE
- Minnesota Opera
23%THE SNOWY DAY
- Minnesota Opera
18%THE CHRISTMAS SPIDER
- Skylark Opera Theatre
13%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Zac Mans
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre
13%
Eli Sherlock
- FUN HOME
- Theater Latte Da
8%
Gabe Gomez
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- SMCT
7%
Tom Nelson, Colleen Nelson, Ron Hungerford
- THE EXPLORERS CLUB
- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato
6%
John Rayzlaff
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
6%
Curtis Phillips
- BIG FISH
- Lyric Arts
5%
Walt Spangler
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Guthrie Theatre
5%
Lex Liang
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Guthrie Theatre
5%
Dan Sherman
- A 1940 RADIO CHRISTMAS CAROL
- 4 Community Theatre
4%
Justin Hooper
- ANYTHING GOES
- Lakeshore Players
3%
Nayna Ramey
- GREASE
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
3%
Benjamin Olson
- IT’S ONLY A PLAY
- Park Square
3%
Meredith Ziegler
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
2%
Gretchen Katt
- RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER
- Stages Theatre Company
2%
Jeff Brown
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Duluth Playhouse
2%
Brady Whitcomb
- JUST FOR US
- Six Points Theater
2%
Eli Sherlock
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Theater Latte Da
2%
Gabe Hubbard
- THE PROM
- Burnsville Community Theatre
2%
Nayna Ramey
- IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
2%
Dan Wald
- HAIRSPRAY
- Fridley Community Theater
2%
Luke Rogers
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Westonka Community Theatre
2%
Sarah Bahr
- MAE WEST AND THE TRIAL OF SEX
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
2%
Paul Whitaker
- PASSION
- Theater Latte Da
1%
Brady Whitcomb
- SEÑORITA MARIPOSA
- Stages Theatre Company
1%
Michaela Lochen
- SIGNIFICANT OTHER
- Lyric Arts
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ryan Fette
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
10%
Laura LaBree
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- SMCT
8%
Tom Nelson
- FINISHING SCHOOL
- The FungusAmongus Players
8%
Katharine Horowitz
- FUN HOME
- Theater Latte Da
7%
Corinne Steffens
- BIG FISH
- Lyric Arts
7%
Russ Haynes
- GREASE
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
7%
Forest Godfrey
- THE BIRDS
- TheatreX
6%
Josh Gromada
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Guthrie Theatre
5%
Stevin Sanders
- MARY POPPINS
- GREAT Theatre
5%
Peter Morrow
- PASSION
- Theater Latte Da
5%
Russ Haynes
- IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
4%
Jamie Tokkesdal Harms
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Westonka Community Theatre
4%
Gretchen Katt
- SEÑORITA MARIPOSA
- Stages Theatre Company
4%
Kevin Springer
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Theater Latte Da
3%
Paul Estby
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Lyric Arts
3%
Gretchen Katt
- THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE
- Stages Theatre Company
3%
Thomas Speltz
- MAE WEST AND THE TRIAL OF SEX
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
3%
Fred Kennedy
- SECRET WARRIORS
- History Theater
2%
Katie Korpi
- SIGNIFICANT OTHER
- Lyric Arts
2%
Katharine Horowitz
- BEHIND THE SUN
- History Theater
2%
Katharine Horowitz
- FIFTY BOXES OF EARTH
- Theater Mu
1%
Nicholas Tranby
- SCHOOL PICTURES
- Theater Latte Da
1%
Robert Condon & Abby Lucas
- MODERATION
- Bad Mouth Theatre
0%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ashlyn Cox
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
18%
Greta Rolfzan
- CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES
- Rags to Rags Productions
8%
Chloe Peterson
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Masquers Theatre
6%
Xander Condie
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- SMCT
5%
Helen Maher
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre
4%
Greg Eiden
- CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES
- Rags to Rags Productions
3%
Eve Scharback
- FUN HOME
- Theatre Latte Da
3%
Brandon Densmore
- URINETOWN
- Buffalo Community Theatre
3%
Quintin Michael
- SISTER ACT
- Lyric Arts
3%
Lauren Densmore
- URINETOWN
- Buffalo Community Theatre
3%
Sean Snow
- URINETOWN
- Buffalo Community Theater
2%
Anna Hashizume
- GREASE
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
2%
Abigail Covert
- BIG FISH
- Ashland Productions
2%
Isa Condo Olvera
- PASSION
- Theater Latte Da
2%
Jack Moorman
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre
2%
Erik Haering
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ashland Productions
2%
Armando Harlow Ronconi
- WAITRESS
- Artistry
2%
Monty Hays
- FUN HOME
- Theater Latte Da
2%
Serena Brook
- SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
- Artistry
2%
Alex Robinson
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ashland Productions
2%
Michelle Barber
- CABARET
- Guthrie
1%
Lucie Johnson
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Delano Dramatic Company
1%
Staylon Blackmon
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
1%
Hope Nordquist
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Theater Latte Da
1%
Paul Sommers
- CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES
- Rags to Rags Productions
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Jake Sung-Guk Sullivan
- WITCH
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
6%
Nancy Lipinski
- MURDER ON THE NILE
- Buffalo Community Theatre
6%
Emjoy Gavino
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Guthrie Theatre
6%
Sara Cronk
- FRANKENSTEIN/MONSTER
- Locally Grown Theatre
5%
Dennis Kelly
- MURDER ON THE NILE
- Buffalo Community Theatre
4%
Zach Christensen
- SURVIVORS
- Six Points Theater
4%
Gillian Constable
- ROMEO & JULIET
- BARd Shakespeare
4%
Alex Galick
- FIFTY BOXES OF EARTH
- Theater Mu
4%
Paul Somers
- TRIPLE ESPRESSO
- Plymouth Playhouse
4%
Jimmy Kieffer
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Guthrie Theatre
4%
Ashley Horiuchi
- THE MESSENGER
- Six Points Theater
3%
Stacia Rice
- HOLMES/POIROT
- Park Square Theater
3%
Warren Sampson
- THE RAINMAKER
- Lyric Arts
3%
Justin Hooper
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Lakeshore Players
3%
Jeffrey Nolan
- AS YOU LIKE IT
- BARd Shakespeare
3%
Clay Man Soo
- STOP KISS
- Theater Mu
3%
Patrick Albanese
- TRIPLE ESPRESSO
- Plymouth Playhouse
3%
Brian Baumann
- THE EXPLORERS CLUB
- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato
3%
Anya Naylor
- SURVIVORS
- Six Points Theater
3%
Ben Pelegano
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Northfield Arts Guild
2%
Jack Bonko
- THE RAINMAKER
- Lyric Arts
2%
Jack Bechard
- COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA
- Dark and Stormy Productions
2%
Jon Stentz
- THE BIRDS
- TheatreX
2%
Tait Jerde
- THE EXPLORERS CLUB
- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato
2%
Jeremy Motz
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Theatre Pro Rata
2%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
20%TREASURE ISLAND
- Childrens Theater
18%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Ashland Productions
11%SEUSSICAL
- Open Door Community Theater
8%DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL!
- Stages Theatre Company
8%RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER
- Stages Theatre Company
7%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Ashland Productions
6%ALIBIS
- 4 Community Theatre
4%THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE
- Stages Theatre Company
4%SEÑORITA MARIPOSA
- Stages Theatre Company
4%RETURN TO OZ
- Sidekick Theatre
3%MADELINE’S CHRISTMAS
- Merrill Arts Center
3%SURVIVORS
- Six Points Theater
2%FAIRYTALE FORREST
- Westonka Community Theatre
2%Favorite Local Theatre
Eagan Summer Community Theatre
10%
Buffalo Community Theater
9%
Masquers Theatre
7%
Ashland Productions
6%
4 Community Theatre
6%
Lyric Arts
5%
Theater Latte Da
5%
Guthrie Theatre
5%
Children’s Theatre Company
5%
Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
4%
Fungus Amongus Players
4%
Theatre in the Round
3%
Delano Dramatic Company
3%
SMCT
3%
Stages Theatre Company
3%
Lakeshore Players
2%
Open Door Community Theater
2%
The Jungle
2%
Open Window Theatre
1%
Theater Mu
1%
Duluth Playhouse
1%
Chaska Valley Family Theatre
1%
The Crane
1%
Artistry
1%
History Theater
1%