First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; HAIRSPRAY Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Jennifer Eckes - ”Breaking Character” CABARET NIGHT - The Phipps Center for the Arts 26%

LADY IS A TRAMP

20%

Mistress Ginger -- Crooners Supper Club

BROADWAY IN BUFFALO

17%

Kari Wendroth -- Buffalo Community Theater

A VERY CAREY CHRISTMAS CABARET

16%

Nichole Carey -- Bryant Lake Bowl Cabaret and Theater

JEN BB & FRIENDS

11%

Jen Burleigh-Bentz -- MetroNOME Brewery

JENNIFERS RULE THE WORLD

10%

Jennifer Eckes -- The Hive Collaborative

URINETOWN

13%

Julia Carter -- Buffalo Community Theatre

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

9%

Camyrn Buelow -- Eagan summer community theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

8%

Kiko Laureano -- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

8%

Robin Lind -- Masquers Theatre

BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL

7%

Carley Frank -- Delano Dramatic Company

CABARET

6%

Casey Same -- Guthrie Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

5%

Ella Kooyer -- SMCT

GREASE

4%

Tamara Kangas Erickson -- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

SWEET CHARITY

4%

Abby Magalee -- Artistry

SEUSSICAL

4%

Anna Martinson -- Open Door Community Theater

FIFTY BOXES OF EARTH

3%

Ananya Chatterjea -- Theater Mu

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

2%

Jen Haider -- Ashland Productions

WAITRESS

2%

Gabrielle Dominique -- Artistry

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Claire Benway -- 4 Community Theatre

MACBETH

2%

Mason Tyer -- Open Window Theatre

ANYTHING GOES

2%

Kyle Weiler -- Lakeshore Players

PASSION

2%

Emily Michaels King -- Theater Latte Da

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS

2%

Tamara Kangas Erickson -- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

Claire Benway -- 4 Community Theatre

BIG FISH

2%

Jennifer Haider -- Ashland Productions

THE PROM

2%

Mikayla Hubbard -- Burnsville Community Theatre

MARY POPPINS

1%

Kyle Weiler -- GREAT Theatre

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

1%

Danny McHugh & Kelli Foster Warder -- Artistry

SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN

1%

Danny McHugh -- Artistry

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER

1%

Krysti Wiita -- Stages Theatre Company

CABARET

9%

Jen Caprio -- Guthrie Theater

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

9%

Sarah Christianson -- Eagan Summer Community Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

9%

Nicole Wollan -- Masquers Theatre

WITCH

8%

A Emily Heaney -- Walking Shadow Theatre Company

PASSION

6%

Amber Brown -- Theater Latte Da

THE EXPLORERS CLUB

5%

Becky Hungerford -- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato

BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL

4%

Mary Senneka -- Delano Dramatic Company

INTO THE WOODS

4%

Bronson Talcott -- 4 Community Theater

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS

4%

Rich Hamson -- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

4%

Brea Bradshaw & Jessica Hughes -- Ashland Productions

THE NACIREMA SOCIETY REQUESTS THE HONOR OF YOUR PRESENCE AT A CELEBRATION OF THEIR FIRST ONE HUNDRED YEARS

4%

Trevor Bowen -- Guthrie Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Ellen Hein -- Ashland Productions

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

3%

Sasha Howell -- Duluth Playhouse

THE WIZARD OF OZ

3%

Bronson Talcott -- 4 Community Theatre

GREASE

3%

Rich Hamson -- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

BIG FISH

3%

Riley Peltz -- Ashland Productions

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

2%

Mathew LeFebvre -- Theater Latte Da

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER

2%

Christina A. Richardson -- Stages Theatre Company

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

2%

Sarah Bahr -- Artistry

FUN HOME

2%

Rich Hamson -- Theater Latte Da

ANYTHING GOES

1%

Meghan Kent -- Lakeshore Players

WOAH, NELLIE!

1%

Bryce Turgeon -- History Theater

SCHOOL PICTURES

1%

Amber Brown -- Theater Latte Da

THE BOOK OF WILL

1%

Rubble & Ash -- Theatre Pro Rata

SIGNIFICANT OTHER

1%

Samatha Fromm Haddow -- Lyric Arts

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

19%

- Artistry

BILLY ELLIOT

17%

- Delano Dramatic Company

ANYTHING GOES

17%

- Lakeshore Players

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

16%

- Ashland Productions

THE PROM

12%

- Burnsville Community Theatre

SWEET CHARITY

7%

- Artistry

BORN TO BOOGIE

4%

- Delano Dramatic Company

EXPRESSING YOURSELF

4%

- Delano Dramatic Company

ELECTRICITY

3%

- Delano Dramatic Company

SOLIDARITY

2%

- Delano Dramatic Company

CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES

11%

Curt Wollan -- Rags to Rags Productions

URINETOWN

10%

Nicholas Lostetter -- Buffalo Community Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

8%

Jake Sung-Guk Sullivan -- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

8%

Annika Isbell -- Eagan Summer Community Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

7%

Rachel Lexvold -- Masquers Theatre

FUN HOME

6%

Addie Gorlin-Han -- Theatre Latte Da

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

5%

Vanessa MH Powers -- SMCT

WAITRESS

4%

Amanda White -- Artistry

SISTER ACT

4%

Siddeqah Shabazz -- Lyric Arts

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

4%

Eric Morris -- Eagan Summer Community Theatre

BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL

4%

Jack Neveaux -- Delano Dramatic Company

CABARET

3%

Joseph Haj -- Guthrie Theatre

SEUSSICAL

3%

Jack Lambert -- Open Door Community Theater

GREASE

3%

Michael Brindisi -- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

BIG FISH

2%

Christopher Teipner -- Ashland Productions

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Joe Smithwick -- Ashland Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

Gretchen Weinrich -- 4 Community Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Kelsie Balon-Peck -- 4 Community Theatre

BIG FISH

1%

Scott Ford -- Lyric Arts

MARY POPPINS

1%

Kyle Weiler -- GREAT Theatre

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS

1%

Michael Brindisi -- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

PASSION

1%

Justin Lucero -- Theater Latte Da

THE PROM

1%

Jeff Anderson -- Burnsville Community Theatre

ANYTHING GOES

1%

Kyle Weiler -- Lakeshore Players

GUYS & DOLLS

1%

Tim Nelson -- Litchfield Community Theatre, Inc.

THE MOUSETRAP

10%

Tracy Brigden -- Guthrie Theatre

MURDER ON THE NILE

8%

Jack Neveaux -- Buffalo Community Theater

SIGNIFICANT OTHER

7%

Max Wojtanowicz -- Lyric Arts

EXPLORERS CLUB

6%

Tom Nelson -- The FungusAmongus Players

THE LADY DEMANDS SATISFACTION

6%

Jake Sung-Guk Sullivan -- Unqualified Theatre

THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE

6%

Anna Crace -- Stages Theatre Company

THE RAINMAKER

6%

Ben Thietje -- Lyric Arts

MAE WEST AND THE TRIAL OF SEX

5%

Allison Vincent -- Walking Shadow Theatre Company

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

4%

Sean Naughton -- Duluth Playhouse

TRIPLE ESPRESSO

4%

Bill Partlan -- Plymouth Playhouse

MAYBE YOU COULD LOVE ME

4%

Katie Bradley -- Mixed Blood Theatre

GRACE AND GLORIE

3%

Jack Neveaux -- Delano Dramatic Company

STOP KISS

3%

Katie Bradley -- Theater Mu

THE BIRDS

3%

Joe Hendren -- TheatreX

SURVIVORS

3%

Warren C. Bowles -- Six Points Theater

FINISHING SCHOOL

3%

Linda Metcalf -- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato

AN ACT OF GOD

2%

Craig Johnson -- Six Points Theater

IT’S ONLY A PLAY

2%

Stephen DiMenna -- Park Square

THE WITCH

2%

Cody R. Braudt & Amy Rummenie -- Walking Shadow Theatre Company

SICKLE

2%

Lisa Channer and Vladimir Rovinsky -- Theatre Novi Most

THE BOOK OF WILL

2%

Carin Batlie Wethern -- Theatre Pro Rata

HOLMES/POIROT

1%

David Ira Goldstein -- Park Square Theater

THE MESSENGER

1%

Faye M. Price -- Six Points Theater

GEORGIANA & KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

1%

Marci Lucht -- Lyric Arts

SCHOOL PICTURES

1%

Morgan Green -- Theater Latte Da

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

11%

- Eagan Summer Community Theatre

CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES

9%

- Rags to Rags Productions

URINETOWN

8%

- Buffalo Community Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

8%

- Masquers Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

4%

- SMCT

CABARET

4%

- Guthrie Theatre

SISTER ACT

3%

- Lyric Arts

THE BIRDS

3%

- TheatreX

MARY POPPINS

3%

- GREAT Theatre

PASSION

3%

- Theater Latte Da

FUN HOME

3%

- Theater Latte Da

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

3%

- Guthrie Theatre

GREASE

2%

- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

THE EXPLORERS CLUB

2%

- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato

INTO THE WOODS

2%

- Ashland Productions

BREACH

2%

- Third Space Theater, MN Fringe

BIG FISH

2%

- Ashland Productions

SEUSSICAL

2%

- Open Door Community Theater

MAE WEST AND THE TRIAL OF SEX

2%

- Walking Shadow Theatre Company

THE WITCH

2%

- Walking Shadow Theatre Company

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

- 4 Community Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

1%

- Ashland Productions

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS

1%

- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN

1%

- Artistry

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

1%

- Theater Latte Da

WEST SIDE STORY

9%

Bill Larsen -- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

7%

Grant E. Meeges -- Eagan Summer Community Theatre

CABARET

7%

Josh Epstein -- Guthrie Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

6%

James Erickson -- SMCT

INTO THE WOODS

6%

Alex Peck -- 4 Community Theatre

FUN HOME

6%

Alice Trent -- Theater Latte Da

ANYTHING GOES

5%

Alex Clark -- Lakeshore Players

THE EXPLORERS CLUB

4%

Shannon Watts -- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato

MACBETH

4%

Alex Clark -- Open Window Theatre

GREASE

3%

Sue Berger -- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS

3%

Sue Berger -- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

WHOA, NELLIE!

3%

Grant E. Merges -- History Theatre

THE MOUSETRAP

3%

Rui Rita -- Guthrie Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

2%

Jacob Lee Hofer -- Ashland Productions

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Jacob Lee Hofer -- Ashland Productions

LEGACY OF LIGHT

2%

Bill Larsen -- Theater in the Round

THE BIRDS

2%

Bill Larsen -- TheatreX

BIG FISH

2%

Jacob Lee Hofer -- Ashland Productions

WITCH

2%

Tony Stoeri, Tracy Joe, Roo Case -- Walking Shadow Theatre Company

TRIPLE ESPRESSO

2%

Michael Klaers -- Plymouth Playhouse

PASSION

2%

Paul Whitaker -- Theater Latte Da

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER

2%

Karin Olson -- Stages Theatre Company

THE PROM

1%

Jamie Harms -- Burnsville Community Theatre

BIG FISH

1%

Shannon Elliot -- Lyric Arts

FIFTY BOXES OF EARTH

1%

Karin Olson -- Theater Mu

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

11%

Aaron VanDanacker -- Eagan Summer Community Theatre

URINETOWN

9%

Erin Walsh & Zack Carlson-Giving -- Buffalo Community Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

7%

Crystal Hall -- Masquers Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

7%

Madeline Huss -- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

6%

Amanda Weis & Drew Wagner -- SMCT

FUN HOME

6%

Jason Hansen -- Theater Latte Da

CABARET

6%

Denise Prosek -- Guthrie Theater

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

5%

Aaron VanDanacker -- Ashland Productions

BILLY ELLIOT

3%

Eric Conway -- Delano Dramatic Company

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

3%

Jim Cox -- Eagan Summer Community Theatre

BIG FISH

3%

Aaron VanDanacker -- Ashland Productions

GREASE

3%

Andy Kust -- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS

3%

Andy Kust -- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

PASSION

3%

Jason Hansen -- Theatre Latte Da

FOREVER PLAID

3%

Kay Wilson -- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato

THE MUSIC MAN

2%

Wesley Frye -- Lyric Arts

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

Tori Sweeney -- 4 Community Theatre

CURLEY

2%

Dennis -- Rags to Rags Productions

BIG FISH

2%

Wesley Frye -- Lyric Arts

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

2%

Wesley Frye -- Theater Latte Da

THE PROM

2%

Tori Sweeney -- Burnsville Community Theatre

SWEET CHARITY

1%

Anita Ruth -- Artistry

HAIRSPRAY

1%

Kelly Kadlec -- Fridley Community Theater

SWEET CHARITY

1%

Isabella Dawis/Anita Ruth -- Artistry

ANYTHING GOES

1%

Natalie McComas -- Lakeshore Players

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

11%

- Eagan Summer Theatre

URINETOWN

10%

- Buffalo Community Theatre

CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES

9%

- Rags to Rags Productions

THE LITTLE MERMAID

8%

- Masquers Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

7%

- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre

FUN HOME

5%

- Theatre Latte Da

CABARET

5%

- Guthrie Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

4%

- SMCT

BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL

3%

- Delano Dramatic Company

SISTER ACT

3%

- Lyric Arts

MARY POPPINS

3%

- GREAT Theatre

GREASE

3%

- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

WAITRESS

2%

- Artistry

PASSION

2%

- Theater Latte Da

INTO THE WOODS

2%

- 4 Community Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

2%

- Ashland Productions

FOREVER PLAID

2%

- The FungusAmongus Players

BIG FISH

1%

- Ashland Productions

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

1%

- Ashland Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

1%

- 4 Community Theatre

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

1%

- Theater Latte Da

SEUSSICAL

1%

- Open Door Community Theater

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

1%

- Century College

THE MUSIC MAN

1%

- Lyric Arts

THE PROM

1%

- Burnsville Community Theatre

THE RUINS: A PLAY THROUGH MUSIC

15%

- Guthrie Theatre

BREACH

9%

- Third Space Theater, MN Fringe

SCHOOL PICTURES

9%

- Theater Latte Da

HOLMES/POIROT

8%

- Park Square Theater

MAYBE YOU COULD LOVE ME

8%

- Mixed Blood Theatre

SEÑORITA MARIPOSA

8%

- Stages Theatre Company

FIFTY BOXES OF EARTH

6%

- Theater Mu

MAE WEST AND THE TRIAL OF SEX

6%

- Walking Shadow Theatre Company

MAYBE YOU COULD LOVE ME

5%

- Theater Mu

FINDING J. MITCHELL

4%

- KJ Productions

SURVIVORS

4%

- Six Points Theater

AMERICAN GOLEM: THE KID CANN STORY

4%

- History Theater

HOLIDAY LOCKDOWN

4%

- Big Blue Theatre

THE MESSENGER

3%

- Six Points Theater

SECRET WARRIORS

3%

- History Theater

JUST FOR US

3%

- Six Points Theater

LOG KYA KAHENGE

1%

- Lyric Arts/Exposed Brick Theatre

MODERATION

1%

- Bad Mouth Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

8%

Lara Akal -- Masquers Theatre

URINETOWN

7%

Drew Elo -- Buffalo Community Theater

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

7%

Annie Estes -- Eagan Summer Community Theatre

CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES

5%

Janet Paone -- Rags to Rags Productions

BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL

5%

Truman Bednar -- Delano Dramatic Company

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

5%

Gabi Acostocano -- Eagan Summer Theater

CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES

5%

Greta Grosch -- Rags to Rags Productions

WEST SIDE STORY

3%

Rosemary Vega -- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

3%

James Ehlenz -- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre

SISTER ACT

3%

Cassie Edlund -- Lyric Arts

WOAH, NELLIE!

3%

Em Rosenberg -- History Theater

CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES

2%

Dorian Chalmers -- Rags to Rags Productions

CABARET

2%

Jo Lampert -- Guthrie Theatre

MARY POPPINS

2%

Abby Schnobrich -- GREAT Theatre

GREASE

2%

Sam Stoll -- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

2%

Adam Hebeisen -- SMCT

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

2%

Meta Loben -- Eagan Summer Community Theatre

FUN HOME

2%

Anne Michaels -- Theater Latte Da

BIG FISH

2%

Alex Bretoi -- Ashland Productions

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

1%

Abigail Blue -- SMCT

CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES

1%

Via Logan -- Rags to Rags Productions

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

1%

Gabe Gomez -- SMCT

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

1%

Alex Robinson -- Ashland Productions

URINETOWN

1%

Laura Smith -- Buffalo Community Theater

ANYTHING GOES

1%

Hope Nordquist -- Lakeshore Players

TREASURE ISLAND

9%

Truman Bednar -- Minneapolis Children's Theater

THE WITCH

8%

Wini Froelich -- Walking Shadow Theatre Company

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

6%

Alyson Enderle -- Duluth Playhouse

MURDER ON THE NILE

5%

Brandon Densmore -- Buffalo Community Theatre

THE LADY DEMANDS SATISFACTION

4%

Amanda Espinoza -- Unqualified Theatre

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT

4%

Sarah Dickson -- Open Window Theatre

MACBETH

4%

Jonah Smith -- Open Window Theatre

SIGNIFICANT OTHER

3%

Eva Gemlo -- Lyric Arts

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

3%

William Martin -- Northfield Arts Guild

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

3%

Sara Cronk -- Northfield Arts Guild

THE EXPLORER’S CLUB

3%

Rick Wyman -- Fungus Amongus

THE EXPLORERS CLUB

3%

Rick Wyman -- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato

AN ACT OF GOD

2%

Sally Wingert -- Six Points Theater

STOP KISS

2%

Emjoy Gavino -- Theater Mu

THE BIRDS

2%

Kari Elizabeth Godfrey -- TheatreX

TRIPLE ESPRESSO

2%

Bob Stromberg -- Plymouth Playhouse

SIGNIFICANT OTHER

2%

Noah Hynick -- Lyric Arts

TRIPLE ESPRESSO

2%

Bill Arnold -- Plymouth Playhouse

THE BOOK OF MARK

2%

Isaac Olson -- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato

FIFTY BOXES OF EARTH

2%

Che'Li -- Theater Mu

THE EXPLORER’S CLUB

2%

Sean Snow -- Fungus Amongus

GRACE AND GLORIE

2%

Virginia Haggart -- Delano Dramatic Company

TRIPLE ESPRESSO

2%

Michael Pearce Donley -- Plymouth Playhouse

GRACE AND GLORIE

2%

Nancy Lipinski -- Delano Dramatic Company

TRIPLE ESPRESSO

2%

John Bush -- Plymouth Playhouse

THE MOUSETRAP

13%

- Guthrie Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

11%

- Duluth Playhouse

THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE

7%

- Stages Theatre Company

BREACH

6%

- Third Space Theater, MN Fringe

EXPLORERS CLUB

6%

- Fungus Amongus Players

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

5%

- Northfield Arts Guild

SIGNIFICANT OTHER

5%

- Lyric Arts

GRACE & GLORIE

4%

- Delano Dramatic Company

SECRET WARRIORS

4%

- History Theater

THE RAINMAKER

3%

- Lyric Arts

WITCH

3%

- Walking Shadow Theatre Company

SANCTUARY CITY

3%

- Theatre in the Round

STOP KISS

3%

- Theater Mu

FINISHING SCHOOL

3%

- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato

LEGACY OF LIGHT

2%

- Theatre in the Round

SCHOOL PICTURES

2%

- Theater Latte Da

THE WITCH

2%

- Walking Shadow Theatre Company

THE BIRDS

2%

- TheatreX

IT’S ONLY A PLAY

2%

- Park Square

MAYBE YOU COULD LOVE ME

2%

- Theater Mu

THE BOOK OF WILL

2%

- Theatre Pro Rata

MAE WEST AND THE TRIAL OF SEX

2%

- Walking Shadow Theatre Company

AN ACT OF GOD

1%

- Six Points Theater

SICKLE

1%

- Theatre Novi Most

HOLMES/POIROT

1%

- Park Square Theater

ROMEO & JULIET

46%

- Minnesota Opera

BARBER OF SEVILLE

23%

- Minnesota Opera

THE SNOWY DAY

18%

- Minnesota Opera

THE CHRISTMAS SPIDER

13%

- Skylark Opera Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

13%

Zac Mans -- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre

FUN HOME

8%

Eli Sherlock -- Theater Latte Da

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

7%

Gabe Gomez -- SMCT

THE EXPLORERS CLUB

6%

Tom Nelson, Colleen Nelson, Ron Hungerford -- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

6%

John Rayzlaff -- Eagan Summer Community Theatre

BIG FISH

5%

Curtis Phillips -- Lyric Arts

THE MOUSETRAP

5%

Walt Spangler -- Guthrie Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

5%

Lex Liang -- Guthrie Theatre

A 1940 RADIO CHRISTMAS CAROL

4%

Dan Sherman -- 4 Community Theatre

ANYTHING GOES

3%

Justin Hooper -- Lakeshore Players

GREASE

3%

Nayna Ramey -- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

IT’S ONLY A PLAY

3%

Benjamin Olson -- Park Square

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

2%

Meredith Ziegler -- Eagan Summer Community Theatre

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER

2%

Gretchen Katt -- Stages Theatre Company

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

2%

Jeff Brown -- Duluth Playhouse

JUST FOR US

2%

Brady Whitcomb -- Six Points Theater

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

2%

Eli Sherlock -- Theater Latte Da

THE PROM

2%

Gabe Hubbard -- Burnsville Community Theatre

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS

2%

Nayna Ramey -- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Dan Wald -- Fridley Community Theater

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

2%

Luke Rogers -- Westonka Community Theatre

MAE WEST AND THE TRIAL OF SEX

2%

Sarah Bahr -- Walking Shadow Theatre Company

PASSION

1%

Paul Whitaker -- Theater Latte Da

SEÑORITA MARIPOSA

1%

Brady Whitcomb -- Stages Theatre Company

SIGNIFICANT OTHER

1%

Michaela Lochen -- Lyric Arts

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

10%

Ryan Fette -- Eagan Summer Community Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

8%

Laura LaBree -- SMCT

FINISHING SCHOOL

8%

Tom Nelson -- The FungusAmongus Players

FUN HOME

7%

Katharine Horowitz -- Theater Latte Da

BIG FISH

7%

Corinne Steffens -- Lyric Arts

GREASE

7%

Russ Haynes -- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

THE BIRDS

6%

Forest Godfrey -- TheatreX

THE MOUSETRAP

5%

Josh Gromada -- Guthrie Theatre

MARY POPPINS

5%

Stevin Sanders -- GREAT Theatre

PASSION

5%

Peter Morrow -- Theater Latte Da

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS

4%

Russ Haynes -- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

4%

Jamie Tokkesdal Harms -- Westonka Community Theatre

SEÑORITA MARIPOSA

4%

Gretchen Katt -- Stages Theatre Company

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

3%

Kevin Springer -- Theater Latte Da

THE MUSIC MAN

3%

Paul Estby -- Lyric Arts

THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE

3%

Gretchen Katt -- Stages Theatre Company

MAE WEST AND THE TRIAL OF SEX

3%

Thomas Speltz -- Walking Shadow Theatre Company

SECRET WARRIORS

2%

Fred Kennedy -- History Theater

SIGNIFICANT OTHER

2%

Katie Korpi -- Lyric Arts

BEHIND THE SUN

2%

Katharine Horowitz -- History Theater

FIFTY BOXES OF EARTH

1%

Katharine Horowitz -- Theater Mu

SCHOOL PICTURES

1%

Nicholas Tranby -- Theater Latte Da

MODERATION

0%

Robert Condon & Abby Lucas -- Bad Mouth Theatre

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

18%

Ashlyn Cox -- Eagan Summer Community Theatre

CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES

8%

Greta Rolfzan -- Rags to Rags Productions

THE LITTLE MERMAID

6%

Chloe Peterson -- Masquers Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

5%

Xander Condie -- SMCT

WEST SIDE STORY

4%

Helen Maher -- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre

CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES

3%

Greg Eiden -- Rags to Rags Productions

FUN HOME

3%

Eve Scharback -- Theatre Latte Da

URINETOWN

3%

Brandon Densmore -- Buffalo Community Theatre

SISTER ACT

3%

Quintin Michael -- Lyric Arts

URINETOWN

3%

Lauren Densmore -- Buffalo Community Theatre

URINETOWN

2%

Sean Snow -- Buffalo Community Theater

GREASE

2%

Anna Hashizume -- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

BIG FISH

2%

Abigail Covert -- Ashland Productions

PASSION

2%

Isa Condo Olvera -- Theater Latte Da

WEST SIDE STORY

2%

Jack Moorman -- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Erik Haering -- Ashland Productions

WAITRESS

2%

Armando Harlow Ronconi -- Artistry

FUN HOME

2%

Monty Hays -- Theater Latte Da

SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN

2%

Serena Brook -- Artistry

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Alex Robinson -- Ashland Productions

CABARET

1%

Michelle Barber -- Guthrie

BILLY ELLIOT

1%

Lucie Johnson -- Delano Dramatic Company

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

1%

Staylon Blackmon -- Eagan Summer Community Theatre

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

1%

Hope Nordquist -- Theater Latte Da

CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES

1%

Paul Sommers -- Rags to Rags Productions

WITCH

6%

Jake Sung-Guk Sullivan -- Walking Shadow Theatre Company

MURDER ON THE NILE

6%

Nancy Lipinski -- Buffalo Community Theatre

THE MOUSETRAP

6%

Emjoy Gavino -- Guthrie Theatre

FRANKENSTEIN/MONSTER

5%

Sara Cronk -- Locally Grown Theatre

MURDER ON THE NILE

4%

Dennis Kelly -- Buffalo Community Theatre

SURVIVORS

4%

Zach Christensen -- Six Points Theater

ROMEO & JULIET

4%

Gillian Constable -- BARd Shakespeare

FIFTY BOXES OF EARTH

4%

Alex Galick -- Theater Mu

TRIPLE ESPRESSO

4%

Paul Somers -- Plymouth Playhouse

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

4%

Jimmy Kieffer -- Guthrie Theatre

THE MESSENGER

3%

Ashley Horiuchi -- Six Points Theater

HOLMES/POIROT

3%

Stacia Rice -- Park Square Theater

THE RAINMAKER

3%

Warren Sampson -- Lyric Arts

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

3%

Justin Hooper -- Lakeshore Players

AS YOU LIKE IT

3%

Jeffrey Nolan -- BARd Shakespeare

STOP KISS

3%

Clay Man Soo -- Theater Mu

TRIPLE ESPRESSO

3%

Patrick Albanese -- Plymouth Playhouse

THE EXPLORERS CLUB

3%

Brian Baumann -- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato

SURVIVORS

3%

Anya Naylor -- Six Points Theater

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

2%

Ben Pelegano -- Northfield Arts Guild

THE RAINMAKER

2%

Jack Bonko -- Lyric Arts

COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA

2%

Jack Bechard -- Dark and Stormy Productions

THE BIRDS

2%

Jon Stentz -- TheatreX

THE EXPLORERS CLUB

2%

Tait Jerde -- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato

THE BOOK OF WILL

2%

Jeremy Motz -- Theatre Pro Rata

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

20%

- Eagan Summer Community Theatre

TREASURE ISLAND

18%

- Childrens Theater

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

11%

- Ashland Productions

SEUSSICAL

8%

- Open Door Community Theater

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL!

8%

- Stages Theatre Company

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER

7%

- Stages Theatre Company

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

6%

- Ashland Productions

ALIBIS

4%

- 4 Community Theatre

THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE

4%

- Stages Theatre Company

SEÑORITA MARIPOSA

4%

- Stages Theatre Company

RETURN TO OZ

3%

- Sidekick Theatre

MADELINE’S CHRISTMAS

3%

- Merrill Arts Center

SURVIVORS

2%

- Six Points Theater

FAIRYTALE FORREST

2%

- Westonka Community Theatre

10%

Eagan Summer Community Theatre

9%

Buffalo Community Theater

7%

Masquers Theatre

6%

Ashland Productions

6%

4 Community Theatre

5%

Lyric Arts

5%

Theater Latte Da

5%

Guthrie Theatre

5%

Children’s Theatre Company

4%

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

4%

Fungus Amongus Players

3%

Theatre in the Round

3%

Delano Dramatic Company

3%

SMCT

3%

Stages Theatre Company

2%

Lakeshore Players

2%

Open Door Community Theater

2%

The Jungle

1%

Open Window Theatre

1%

Theater Mu

1%

Duluth Playhouse

1%

Chaska Valley Family Theatre

1%

The Crane

1%

Artistry

1%

History Theater

Wrong region? Click here.

NEXT UP FOR YOU Review: 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE...BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL at Northrop Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL... MORE OR LESS at Yellow Tree Theatre Interview: Elise Karlstad of HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS 2025 at St. Croix Valley Opera Photos: ROLLICKING! A WINTER CARNIVAL MUSICAL At History Theatre Video: Watch the Trailer For MY FAIR LADY at Theater Latté Da Interview: Gig Siruno of DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS FROZEN & ENCANTO at Grand Casino Arena Browse More BWW FOR YOU

