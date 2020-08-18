Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Minnesota Jewish Theatre Presents 25 QUESTIONS FOR A JEWISH MOTHER

The play is by Kate Moira Ryan and Judy Gold, and directed by Jennie Ward with Kim Kivens and Laura Stearns.

Aug. 18, 2020  
Minnesota Jewish Theatre is presenting 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother, August 15-30.

50 Jewish mothers were asked "What makes a Jewish mother different?" Straight, gay, young, old, Orthodox, Conservative, Reform, practicing or not, their responses were poignant, honest, and fiercely funny. Based on interviews with women across the U.S. over the course of five years, this comedy features Kim Kivens and Laura Stearns.

The play is being held outside at public venues and private backyards. Bring your own chair or blanket. All tickets must be purchased in advance and strict social distancing enforced with mandatory masks. Programs will be disseminated via email prior to the performance


