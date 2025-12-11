Full Cast and Creative Team Set For DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE at Children’s Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Children’s Theatre Company has announced the complete cast and creative team for Dinosaur World Live, the prehistoric journey that has dazzled theatregoers of all ages worldwide. Dinosaur World Live will run from March 3-April 5, 2026, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Opening night is Friday, March 6, 2026, at 7pm. Dinosaur World Live is written and directed by Derek Bond (Sweet Charity, Manchester Theatre Awards 2017 winner, Little Shop of Horrors Manchester Royal Exchange), and produced by Nicoll Entertainment.

“Dinosaur World Live brings together everything we love at CTC—imagination, adventure, and theatrical artistry that ignites curiosity,” said Rick Dildine, CTC Artistic Director. “The show’s blend of spectacular puppetry and hands-on storytelling invites young people to lean in, marvel, and discover. We can’t wait for families to experience the thrill of seeing these magnificent prehistoric creatures come to life right in front of them.”

"We are so excited to be bringing Dinosaur World Live to CTC,” said writer and director Derek Bond. “We've heard that there are lots of young people in Minneapolis who just love dinosaurs, so we're sending my friend Miranda and some of her dino-friends to come and meet you. She might even need your help with some of the dinosaurs!”

Are you brave enough to face a T-rex? Do you know what it feels like to get sneezed on by a triceratops? Find out when dinosaurs take over CTC in Dinosaur World Live. Feel the rumble of their rawrs as a young paleontologist takes you on a tour so up-close-and-personal you’ll almost smell their stinky breath! This extraordinary experience has wowed kids and adults all over the world. But be on the lookout: you never know who (or what!) you’ll run into after the show …

Dinosaur World Live runs March 3-April 5, 2026, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. The show is best for ages 3 and up. Tickets may be purchased at r or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $25.

The cast of Dinosaur World Live features Lizzie Burder as Miranda, William Chaplin Stephens as Puppeteer/ Puppet Tech, Nat Speight as Puppeteer/ Puppetry Captain, Georgia Wall as Puppeteer/ Understudy Miranda, Alice Bravery as Puppeteer, and Sebastian Chambers as Puppeteer.

In addition to Derek Bond and Nicoll Entertainment, the creative team and production staff for Dinosaur World Live includes Laura Cubitt (co director), Rhea Locker-Marsh (associate director), Emma Brunton (associate director), Max Humphries (puppet designer, for Unit 9 Puppet Workshop), James Perkins and Victoria Smart (co-set and costume designers, for Good Teeth), John Maddox (lighting designer), Tom Mann (sound designer), Hayden Camidge (company stage manager – tour), and Nicole Roper (tour manager).

