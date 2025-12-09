Theatre L'Homme Dieu Names Zach Curtis As Executive & Artistic Director

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre L'Homme Dieu, one of Minnesota's longest-standing summer arts institutions, has appointed Zach Curtis as its new Executive & Artistic Director. Curtis brings more than 30 years of experience as an Artistic Director, Executive Director, actor, director, designer, and producer - making him exceptionally well-suited to lead TLHD into its next chapter.

Curtis joins TLHD after serving three seasons as the Producing Artistic Director at Chenango River Theatre, a professional Equity company in upstate New York. Prior to that, he held key artistic leadership roles at regional theatres across the country, including Black Hills Community Theatre in South Dakota. Throughout his career, he has overseen new programming, expanded artistic offerings, strengthened financial stewardship, and built deep connections between theatres and their communities.

A Minnesota native, Curtis spent more than two decades directing and acting in the Twin Cities along with nine seasons leading Minnesota's oldest professional summer theatre, the Paul Bunyan Playhouse in Bemidji. His experience uniquely positions him to understand the culture, rhythm, and expectations of summer theatre in Minnesota. This background, coupled with his national leadership experience, made him an exceptional choice for TLHD.

"Zach's combination of artistic excellence, operational leadership, and deep understanding of Minnesota summer theatre made him the clear and compelling candidate to lead Theatre L'Homme Dieu," said Katie Eiser, Board Chair of TLHD. "He brings the right blend of experience, creativity, and community-minded energy to guide our theatre into an exciting new era."

Curtis is known for his collaborative approach to leadership and his commitment to producing high-quality work that resonates with local audiences while also attracting new visitors. His programming philosophy centers on engaging storytelling, strong artist relationships, and an emphasis on theatre as a community anchor.

"I am honored to join Theatre L'Homme Dieu and become part of the Alexandria community," Curtis said. "Summer theatre is a cherished Minnesota tradition, and TLHD has a remarkable legacy of creating meaningful arts experiences for residents and guests. I look forward to working with the board, staff, artists, and community partners to build on that legacy and envision a vibrant future for this theatre."

As Executive & Artistic Director, Curtis will oversee TLHD's artistic programming, operational management, community engagement, and long-term strategic direction. He will lead preparations for the theatre's upcoming season while working with the board to advance campus improvements, expand partnerships, and strengthen the theatre's role as a cultural and economic asset to the Lakes Area.

"Our audiences, our artists, and our broader community will benefit greatly from Zach's leadership," added Philip Eidsvold, Board Vice President . "His arrival represents a significant and exciting moment for Theatre L'Homme Dieu."

Curtis will relocate to the Twin Cities in early 2026 and will reside in Alexandria over the summer months.

"Zach's arrival is a tremendous win for our community," said Mark Manbeck, TLHD Board Treasurer. "His dedication to high-quality theatre and his understanding of what makes summer performance in Minnesota so special will elevate the experiences we offer residents and visitors alike. We are truly excited for what's ahead."

