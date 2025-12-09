History Theatre Unveils 2026 Concert Series Line Up

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

History Theatre will present the 2026 Concert Series line-up featuring timeless classics of the '60s and '70s, Irish folk and traditional tunes and Broadway's most iconic vocalists. All tickets on sale now!

CONCERT LINE-UP

Michael Monroe's "We Dig Peter, Paul & Mary" Sunday, January 11, 2 pm

Michael Monroe, hailed as a "Minnesota acoustic music master" by the Star Tribune, guides this trio through timeless classics such as "Blowin' in the Wind," "Weave Me the Sunshine," "Marvelous Little Toy," "Where Have All the Flowers Gone," "If I Had a Hammer," "Day Is Done," and "I Dig Rock and Roll Music," along with chart-toppers like "Puff the Magic Dragon," "Don't Think Twice, It's All Right," and "Leaving on a Jet Plane." Delight in this skilled trio as Ann Reed's pristine highs, Timothy Frantzich's tenor, and Michael Monroe's baritone create flawless harmonies, all laced with a hint of clever humor. Their performance embodies the emotion and essence of the '70s, accompanied by Joan Griffith on acoustic upright bass. Experience the enduring melodies of Peter, Paul, and Mary along with the iconic tunes of the '60s and '70s that continue to echo in our hearts today.

Northern Shores: Danny Diamond & Brian Miller Sunday, February 15, 7 pm

Northern Shores features the talented duo of Danny Diamond on fiddle and Brian Miller on guitar, bouzouki, and vocals. This collaboration unites two of the finest Irish folk and traditional musicians in the United States. Belfast-born Diamond delivers music that is profoundly connected to the north of Ireland, highlighting a unique and eclectic repertoire, infused with rhythm and sensitivity. Miller, hailing from Minnesota, immerses himself in his local roots to bring back to life Irish-American folk songs from the Great Lakes. Their captivating and heartfelt live shows span a wide range, from enchanting waltzes to lively reels, highlighted by flawless arrangements of rediscovered traditional tunes. Northern Shores are the musicians behind the show Whoosh!

The Best of Broadway Belters & A Band with Jen Burleigh-Bentz Saturday, April 18, 5 pm

Experience the extraordinary Jen Burleigh-Bentz-renowned for her electrifying performances in Mamma Mia! on Broadway-as she graces the stage at the History Theatre for an unforgettable evening honoring Broadway's most iconic belters. With her signature charm and powerful voice, Jen will honor legends such as Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters, Ethel Merman, and others. With an amazing band, this concert guarantees an evening filled with unforgettable melodies and exhilarating Broadway enchantment. Experience the magic of Broadway like never before, as Jen infuses the stage with her dynamic spirit and exceptional skills.

Learn more about the line up: www.historytheatre.com/special_events

Ticket Information

Single tickets are $45 for the main floor and $35 in the balcony. Groups of 10 or more just $20 a ticket. Attend all three with a concert pass for $105. (SAVE 22%* off single ticket prices). All tickets are on sale now. Call 651-292-4323 or visit www.historytheatre.com.

Accessibility at History Theatre

History Theatre strives to make all events accessible to all patrons. When purchasing tickets please alert the box office of any accommodation or assistance needed. Accessibility offerings include hearing enhancement receivers, seating for patrons with wheelchairs and their companions, accessible restrooms, Entrance on Cedar St., and elevator right to the theatre level for easy access. Contact the box office at 651-292-4323 for more information. www.historytheatre.com/box-office/accessibility

