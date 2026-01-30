The World Premiere Of SALLY: A SOLO PLAY Comes To East Lansing

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Wharton Center will host the world premiere of SALLY: A SOLO PLAY: a powerfully moving, one-woman drama set at Monticello in the days before Thomas Jefferson's death, written by East Lansing resident Sandra Seaton. The determined Sally, as well as her mother, brother, Jefferson, and more, are all brought to life by Sabrina Sloan, Hamilton's Angelica Schuyler. Former Resident Director of Hamilton and director of SALLY, Hannah Ryan, says the show is “a snapshot of Sally's character told entirely from her point of view.” This special performance, debuting on the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, is not one to miss. Join Wharton Center in celebrating this wonderful production from Thursday, February 19, to Saturday, February 21, 2026.



SALLY is a Wharton Center Original Production, written by East Lansing resident Sandra Seaton, performed by Sabrina Sloan, and directed by Hannah Ryan. Playwright Sandra Seaton's work has been performed around the country, from the Kennedy Center, Pittsburgh Opera, and Carnegie Hall to the Glimmerglass Festival. She is the winner of the Mark Twain Award from the Society for the Study of Midwestern Literature.



Wharton Center Executive Director, Eric Olmscheid, says, “It is an honor to bring SALLY to life at Wharton Center, in a year observing the 250th Anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of Independence. It is also meaningful to stage this fully realized production about a fierce, determined woman with the trifecta of Sabrina Sloan starring, Sandra Seaton as playwright, and Hannah Ryan directing."



An authentic telling of the story of Sally Hemings, SALLY is an interpretation of a particular moment in her life that showcases her grit and determination, honest attributes not often represented in narratives surrounding her life. Hannah Ryan, a former resident director of Hamilton on Broadway, brings her inimitable magic to these much-anticipated performances. Ryan describes this groundbreaking work as showcasing “the complexity of the human experience but told during a very challenging moment in our history.”



As Sandra Seaton states, “My portrayal of Sally Hemings challenges the way she has been viewed in the past. I want audiences to see Sally, not as an appendage to Thomas Jefferson, but as an individual in her own right. Not as a stereotype, but as a woman on a mission. The Wharton stage is the perfect setting to bring Sally to life.”



Rounding out the creative team bringing SALLY: A SOLO PLAY to Wharton Center's Pasant Theatre is:



Scenic Design: Kirk Domer, Interim Chairperson & Professor of Scene Design (MSU Department of Theatre), & Director of Arts, Cultural Management, & Museum Studies (MSU College of Arts & Letters)

Projection Design: Alison Dobbins, Professor of Integrated Media Performance Design, MSU Department of Theatre

Lighting Design: Rachael Blackwell, Lighting & Projections Director, Alliance Theatre

Costume Design: Niiamar Felder, Costume & Fashion Designer

Hair & Makeup: Earon Chew Nealey, Wig, Hair, & Makeup Designer

Audio: Troy Boyd, Head House Audio Engineer, Wharton Center

Props: Michelle Raymond

Production Stage Manager: Courtney Sue Mulford