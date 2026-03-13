Williamston Theatre Reveals Upcoming Cabaret Events

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mid-Michigan's award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, has announced a new program which will bring a new form of entertainment to the Williamston Theatre stage – Music in Billtown.

THE NEW PROGRAM

The first event in the two-performance series in Season 19 will be at the Williamston Theatre on Thursday, March 19 at 7:30pm. Tickets are priced at $30, with a limited number of VIP seats available for $100. VIP seats are on the stage, include a drink and table service. Tickets are now on sale.

The evening will feature some of Williamston Theatre's favorite performers bringing their gift of song to the stage in a night of cabaret music inspired by the music of Broadway. The cast includes Caitlin Cavannaugh, Matt Durland, Grant Hendrickson, Tobin Hissong, Leslie Hull, Emily Sutton-Smith, and Adam Yankowy. Sarah Hendrickson, MSU Department of Theatre professor and Williamston Theatre board member, is slated to direct.

LOCATION AND PARKING

Williamston Theatre patrons will find ample parking on the street and in several municipal lots throughout the city. The theatre is located in downtown Williamston (exit 117 off I-96) just south of Grand River Avenue.