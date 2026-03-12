Midland Center for the Arts to Host AN EVENING WITH CELTIC THUNDER in September

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Midland Center for the Arts has announced that AN EVENING WITH CELTIC THUNDER will take place on September 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the venue in Midland, Michigan. Tickets will go on sale March 13 at 10 a.m.

The concert will feature members of the internationally touring Irish vocal group performing a program of songs drawn from the group’s catalogue. The show will include performances by Emmet Cahill, Damian McGinty, Neil Byrne, and Ronan Scolard.

The program highlights music associated with the group’s career, including Irish folk standards and contemporary material, performed with the vocal harmonies and staging that have characterized Celtic Thunder’s live performances.

Damian McGinty said the concert is intended as a reunion-style celebration of the group’s music and its longtime audience.

“We wanted to create something truly special for our fans, something that feels personal and celebratory,” McGinty said. “This show is about reconnecting—with the music, with each other, and with the people who have supported us throughout the years.”

Since its formation, Celtic Thunder has toured internationally, released multiple albums, and performed in venues around the world with programs that combine traditional Irish music with contemporary arrangements.

Tickets will be available through midlandcenter.org, by phone at 989-631-8250, or through the Midland Center for the Arts Ticket Office.