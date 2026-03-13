Plowshares Theatre to Debut ROBERTO CLEMENTE: A DIAMOND WITHIN This June

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Plowshares Theatre Company has announced the world premiere of “Roberto Clemente: A Diamond Within,” an original play by acclaimed playwright Cándido Tirado. The production will be directed by Plowshare founder, Gary Anderson.

The production, a key part of the company's commitment to diverse storytelling, will run from June 5 through June 28, 2026, at the Marlene Boll Theatre at The Boll Family YMCA, 1401 Broadway, Detroit, MI.

“Roberto Clemente: A Diamond Within” dramatizes the life of baseball great Roberto Clemente, one of the few Latin athletes who recognized his African ancestry. From his origins in Puerto Rico to his lengthy professional career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Clemente advocated for the civil rights of Black and Latino individuals both in and outside of baseball. His life's motto was “Any time you have an opportunity to make a difference in this world, and you don't, then you are wasting your time on Earth.”

The play centers on the life of the legendary Afro-Latino baseball player and humanitarian, Roberto Clemente. A true icon, Clemente was a colossal figure in both sports and humanitarianism. Playing his entire 18-season Major League Baseball career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, he accumulated a magnificent list of accomplishments, including:

Won two World Series titles (1960 and 1971).

Earned the 1966 National League MVP Award and the 1971 World Series MVP Award.

Tied a record with 12 consecutive Gold Glove Awards for his phenomenal defense in right field.

Reached the coveted milestone of exactly 3,000 career hits in his final professional at-bat.

However, Clemente's legacy extends far beyond the diamond. A passionate advocate for the equitable treatment of Black and Latino baseball players, he was an advocate and sounding board for other players of color. Additionally, Clemente was known for his immense humanitarian work. He tragically died on December 31, 1972, in a plane crash while delivering aid to earthquake victims in Nicaragua. He was posthumously inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1973, becoming the first Latin American player to receive the honor.

Cándido Tirado is a highly acclaimed playwright, director, and producer whose impactful work has significantly enriched American theater, particularly for the Latinx community. Born and raised in the Bronx, his writing is deeply informed by his cultural background, frequently exploring identity, family, and the immigrant experience.

Tirado is an award-winning talent whose works have been produced nationally. His play "Fish Men," produced by The Goodman Theatre in collaboration with Teatro Vista, was nominated for four Jeff Awards and a Steinberg Award. His musical "La Canción," featuring music by hip-hop artist Vico C, premiered at Repertorio Español in NYC. His Off-Broadway credits include co-writing "Celia: The Life and Music of Celia Cruz,” which had a successful nine-month run and won an HOLA Award for Best Musical. Other notable productions include "Momma's Boyz," which the Huffington Post recognized as one of Chicago's Top Ten plays.

An accomplished director, Tirado has directed more than 25 plays and co-wrote the award-winning short film "Getting to Heaven." As a staff writer for the TV show "Ghostwriter," he earned a Humanitas Award nomination. He is also a four-time winner of the New York Foundation For The Arts Playwriting Fellowship and was recently honored with a prestigious Prime Latino Media Lifetime Achievement Award. Committed to youth education, he co-founded "Educational Plays Production" with his wife, Carmen Rivera, and toured public schools with plays addressing social issues.

“Roberto Clemente: A Diamond Within” was commissioned by Plowshares Theatre Company as part of its Black Theatre, Latin Roots play development program. This pioneering initiative is specifically designed to identify and collaborate with Afro-Latino theatre artists to develop new plays that explore the rich tapestry of the Black and Latinx experience. The world premiere of Tirado's play is a significant milestone for this program, reaffirming Plowshares' mission to tell stories that affirm the legacy and lived experiences of Black communities across the diaspora.