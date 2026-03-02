Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Unveils Lineup for 100th Anniversary Season

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre announced its Centennial Season, which features eight titles to be produced by one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the nation. The selection of shows was specially curated for the 100th anniversary: a blend of Inaugural Productions gracing the Civic stage for the first time, and an array of Legacy Productions - audience favorites making their return to the theatre’s historic canon.

The season will begin on September 11, 2026 with Come From Away, a musical based on the true story of when the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland, played host to the world 25 years ago on September 11, 2001. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander cheered the stranded travelers with music, an open bar and the recognition that we’re all part of a global family. An Inaugural Production for Civic or any community theatre in GR, the Tony Award-winning musical will run through September 27, 2026.

In mid-October, a high-energy family musical returns: What happens when you invite a flock of dragons to a taco party with spicy jalapeño salsa? Find out in this imaginative theatrical adventure based on the popular children’s book Dragons Love Tacos by Adam Rubin, illustrated by Daniel Salmieri. An entire run of “Pick Your Price” public performances allows the community to experience live theatre – maybe for the very first time – with a manageable price point that audience members decide. Performances are October 8 - 18, 2026 with family friendly showtimes at 6pm and weekend matinees at 2pm.

The holidays will bring a family favorite back to the stage with Annie! With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. With the help of her fellow orphans, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC. Civic’s holiday show, a tradition for the West Michigan community for close to 30 years, will run November 20 - December 20, 2026. This Legacy Production was previously staged six times since 1984, including two School of Theatre Arts productions.

2027 will kick off with a kick-line! A Chorus Line, also known as the ultimate love letter to living a life in the theatre, will make it’s return after more than twenty years since its last Civic run in 2006. A stunning concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway ensemble audition, this brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance and authentic drama is a Pulitzer Prize-winning classic. This Legacy Production was first on stage at Grand Rapids Civic Theatre in 1986. Forty years later, the Centennial Season performances of this “singular sensation” will take place January 15 - 24, 2027.

Seventeen-year-old Evan Hansen has felt invisible his entire life. But when a tragedy shocks his community and thrusts him into the center of a rapidly evolving controversy, Evan is given the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to be somebody else. Penned by the songwriters of The Greatest Showman and La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen is a new classic, with a message that has resonated with audiences around the world: “You Will Be Found.” This Inaugural Production for Civic will be the first time a Grand Rapids community theatre produces this Tony Award Best Musical winner; see it on stage from February 19 - March 7, 2027.

In the spring, we just keep swimming! Grand Rapids Civic Theatre’s School of Theatre Arts programs join together to present Disney’s Finding Nemo JR. This 60-minute musical adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar movie Finding Nemo features new music by the award-winning songwriting team of Frozen, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. Civic audiences will be delighted with this Inaugural Production from March 25 - 28, 2027 with family friendly showtimes at 6pm and weekend matinees at 2pm.

Described by Edward Albee as “the greatest American play ever written,” Our Town presents the small town of Grover’s Corners in three acts: “Daily Life,” “Love and Marriage” and “Death and Eternity.” Narrated by a stage manager and performed with minimal props and sets, the play depicts the simple daily lives of the Webb and Gibbs families as their children fall in love, marry, and eventually, die – in one of the most famous scenes in American theatre. This Legacy Production, first produced at Civic in 1940, will return for its fifth iteration on the Civic stage from April 23 - May 2, 2027.

To close out the Centennial Season, Civic will present an epic tale of passion and redemption in the throes of revolution. Les Misérables is one of the world’s longest running musicals — a true modern classic based on Victor Hugo's novel and featuring one of the most memorable Tony Award-winning scores of all time. Set in 19th Century France, this modern classic is as groundbreaking today as when it first premiered in London in 1985. Previously seen on the Civic stage in 2014, this Legacy Production will return from June 4 - 20, 2027.

In addition to these exciting titles, an equally special announcement is the continuation of affordable and accessible theatre with “Pick Your Price Wednesdays”. The amount patrons pay is based on what they are able and willing to give the production, whether that is the cost of a small coffee or the bill for a large dinner. Grand Rapids Civic Theatre continues their efforts with a wide variety of accessible programs and resources, including the recently introduced Spotlight Social Club - a sensory-friendly program for adults, teens, and kids with neurodiversity and/or intellectual or developmental disabilities and their caregivers. Returning programs include special performances for the Deaf and hard of hearing community, pre-show touch tours for the visually impaired, and Relaxed Environment Performances. In addition, the theatre will continue to provide live video feed in the lobby, braille printed and large print programs, alternative seating, and more. A full schedule of accessible programming and resources will be available at grct.org/accessibility.

Stage Door Drinks + Libations will return, offering craft beer, wine, seltzers, and sodas on select nights throughout the season. The bar is offered alongside standard concession selections, and opens one hour before showtime. Centennial Season dates will be released later in 2026 at grct.org/stagedoordrinks.

Ticket packages, freshly reimagined to best serve audience members and how they’d like to experience live theatre, are available now at grct.org with a variety of options. Full Season Pass: This is for the theatre goer that doesn’t want to miss a thing during the Centennial Season: Come From Away, Annie, A Chorus Line, Dear Evan Hansen, Our Town, and Les Mis, along with the two Theatre For Young Audiences shows: Dragons Love Tacos, and Disney’s Finding Nemo JR. MainStage Pass: This offering is designed for folks who are interested in an adult night out! It includes all of the shows in the Full Season Pass without the Theatre For Young Audiences titles. For families with children: The Family Pass is available at price points for adults, students under age 18, and pre-K aged children; it includes admission to Dragons Love Tacos, Disney’s Finding Nemo JR., and the holiday show, Annie.

In addition to the exciting lineup, Grand Rapids Civic Theatre will also present a variety of Special Events to celebrate 100 years, including a free celebratory Block Party on Sunday, September 27, 2026, and an elegant gala at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park on Thursday, May 6. 2027. Details will be forthcoming.