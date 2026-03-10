ECLIPSED Will Come to the Detroit Repertory Theatre

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Detroit Repertory Theatre will continue its 69th Season with the Michigan Premiere of Eclipsed by Danai Gurira. The production will open on March 27, 2026, at 8pm with a Champagne Afterglow, and runs through May 17, 2026, with four shows a week on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

In Eclipsed, five extraordinary women, who have formed an unlikely sisterhood, struggle to negotiate power, protection and peace as they try to survive. With wit, compassion, and defiance, this gripping play unearths the wreckage of war and celebrates the women who navigate and survive the most hostile of circumstances. From actress-playwright Danai Gurira (Black Panther, The Walking Dead), comes a stunning tale of hope and resilience set in the midst of the Liberian Civil War.

Shavonne Coleman is making her professional directorial debut and is supported by a team of talented stage managers and designers. Danae Ross and Shonique White are making their professional acting debuts and Shannon Christine is making her first appearance on the Repertory’s stage. X’ydee Alexander and Stacey Herring are returning to the Rep.

Performances of Eclipsed are presented on Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 3pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 same day, all general admission.