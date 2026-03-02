Review: DANCING WITH THE STARS LIVE at Fox Theatre

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Live from Detroit, it’s Dancing with the Stars! The Dancing with the Stars cast returns to the Motor City with a phenomenal show at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan. Come see all your favorite stars like Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, and more. Dancing with the Stars Live Tour will be performing again at The Fox Theatre in Detroit on May 8th. Get your tickets at DWTStour.com now before they sell out!



The 2026 Dancing with the Stars Live is a can’t-miss event. This is my second time seeing the cast of Dancing with the Stars after last year’s performance, and we have not stopped talking about it since. The show consists of two acts and is so outstanding that it’s hard for me to pick a favorite pro dancer or favorite pairing—from Jenna and Val, Brandon and Britt, to Hailey and Ezra. There are so many fantastic moments throughout the show. Right from the beginning, we got to see Jenna, Val, Pasha, and Daniella dance together to Raye’s “Where is my Husband?” This was fitting because these are the two married couples from the cast, and the song went viral last year on TikTok. I won't give any other spoilers on the performances, but one of my favorite group dances throughout the night was a vibrant green-themed number to a very popular song from this past year, performed by Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Britt Stewart, and Pasha Pashkov. This dance followed another wickedly beautiful song from a story we all know and love. This dance brought me to tears, performed by EMMA SLATER, Hailey Bills, Daniella Karagach, Ezra Soza, and Alan Bersten. Speaking of Emma, she has been the tour's leading lady and host throughout the last couple of years, and I can see why. EMMA SLATER is one of the most vivacious and charming hosts on stage. She has such a presence; you can tell that everyone in the cast loves her. She makes the whole audience feel so special, and every interaction I’ve seen of her has been so genuine. I hope they continue to have her as the tour's host. As I said earlier, it’s hard for me to pick a favorite performance of the night, but if I had to pick one that stands out, it was when Brandon Armstrong and Britt Stewart danced to Hit Me With A Hot Note And Watch Me Bounce. Every season, I see these two get criminally overlooked on the show! Brandon Armstrong is a star on and off the dance floor.

There are so many good group dances. The show starts with a big group dance, reminiscent of the show on Disney+, where they begin every episode with a group number usually choreographed by one of the pros. This night made the whole audience feel like we were really there watching the live show in Los Angeles. It has always been a dream of mine to see Dancing with the Stars live in L.A., but getting to see it in your hometown is such a cool experience. I recommend that anyone who is a fan of the show, a fan of dance, or just wants to see some of the best high-performance athletes execute some really unbelievable feats, check out Dancing with the Stars Live because it truly is spectacular. The Dancing with the Stars Live tour still has months of performances left throughout the U.S. If you live in Detroit, the good news is that they are coming back on May 8th, 2026! Get your tickets here.

EMMA SLATER, Hailey Bills, and Ezra Sosa

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Michigan News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...