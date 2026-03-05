Video: Behind the Scenes of Stephen King's MISERY at the Farmers Alley Theatre

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Performances are now underway for STEPHEN KING's MISERY at Farmers Alley Theatre. Adapted by William Goldman, this nerve-tingling play stars Paul Stroili and Laura Jordan and will be directed by Kathy Mulay. Performances run March 5-15.

In a new video, director Kathy Mulay went behind the scenes to show the secrets from backstage at Misery. The creative team shared how the technical elements of Misery—from lighting and sound to scenic design—create the chilling world of Annie Wilkes. Watch the video here!

Misery tells the story of successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon (Stroili), who is rescued from a car crash by his “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes (Jordan), and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads his latest book and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new Misery novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it, and it does.

Directing the production of Misery is Kathy Mulay, whose artistic vision has led many of Farmers Alley Theatre's most successful shows including Come From Away, Beautiful, and Becoming Dr. Ruth. Kathy will be leading the three-person cast which includes returning favorites Paul Stroili (Native Gardens, Lifespan of a Fact, A Doll's House, Part 2) and Michael P. Martin (Dial M for Murder, Peter and the Starcatcher) as well as Laura Jordan (Broadway's Cry-Baby, In My Life) who returns to Kalamazoo to reunite with Director Kathy Mulay for the first time since a production of Into the Woods over 20 years ago.