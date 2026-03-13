Wharton Center Reveals 2026 Young Playwrights Festival Finalists

Experience the original works of six 30th Anniversary Young Playwrights Festival finalists on Saturday, May 9, 2026, in Wharton Center's Pasant Theatre. Written by Michigan high school students, these one-act performances are a collaborative effort among professional mentors, collegiate students, and high school students.

The Young Playwrights Festival is a showcase of six original works, written by high school students, produced by MSU Department of Theatre undergraduate and graduate students, and performed at Wharton Center on the campus of Michigan State University. These performances are free to attend and open to the public.



Michigan high school students are invited to submit a one-act play to a juried competition, and the jury selected the six finalists whose plays will be produced. Each finalist has been assigned a professional theatre mentor to help the playwright revise their play over two months: this year's mentors are Shawntai Brown, Emilio Rodriguez, and Sarah Saltwick. Each finalist will receive a $200 cash award and a staged production of their play

