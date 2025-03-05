Photos: Paul Gordon's SENSE AND SENSIBILITY The Musical Michigan Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fans of Jane Austen and musical theatre are in for a treat as The Encore Musical Theatre Company brings the Michigan premiere of Sense & Sensibility to the stage from February 27 to March 16, 2025. See photos from the production.

This new chamber musical, based on Austen’s beloved novel, features book, music, and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Paul Gordon (Jane Eyre, Daddy Long Legs, Pride and Prejudice, Emma).

Adding to the excitement, the production is directed by Broadway veteran Matt Bogart, who audiences may recognize from Broadway’s Jersey Boys, Aida, and Miss Saigon. The show comes to The Encore after a successful run in Chicago, where critics hailed it as “mesmerizing” (Chicago Tribune) and “utterly charming” (Chicago Sun-Times), with the production earning accolades for its nuanced adaptation and emotional resonance.

Leading the cast are three Broadway stars with deep ties to Michigan. Chelsea Packard (Broadway’s Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Wicked)—who also teaches voice at the University of Michigan—takes on the role of Elinor Dashwood, the sensible and steady older sister. Jessica Grové (Broadway’s Les Misérables, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and a staple of The Encore) portrays the passionate and romantic Marianne Dashwood, while director Matt Bogart (Broadway’s Jersey Boys, Miss Saigon, Aida) also steps into the role of the reserved yet caring Colonel Brandon.

The cast also features local and regional talent, including Adam Woolsey as Edward Ferrars, U-M graduate Chad Marge as Willoughby, and Marlene Inman (Encore's productions of Into the Woods and Hello, Dolly!) as Fanny Dashwood/Mrs. Jennings, Mitchell J. Hardy as John Dashwood/Lord Middleton, and Encore newcomer, Sanchi Pandey as Lucy Steele/Miss Grey. The creative/design team includes: Sarah Tanner (Set), Robert Perry (Lighting), Marilee Dechart (Costumes), Christine Chupailo (Wigs), Chris Goosman (Sound), Leah Fox (Music Direction), Dan Cooney (Artistic Director).

The musical brings Austen’s timeless tale of love, heartbreak, and resilience to life in a fresh and intimate way. Paul Gordon’s music and lyrics capture the emotional highs and lows of the Dashwood sisters as they navigate romance and society’s expectations.

This Michigan premiere production also includes never-before-seen revisions, making Dexter's Encore Theatre the first to debut the latest evolution of the musical.

Photo Credit: Michele Anliker Photography



Matt Bogart and Jessica Grov

Comments