Liverpool Philharmonic Reveals Emerging Musicians Fellowships 2025/26

Liverpool Philharmonic has announced the appointment of four musicians into the fourth annual Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra Emerging Musicians Fellowship.

The Emerging Musicians Fellowship offers early-career musicians a paid, immersive professional orchestral experience, both on and off the stage over the course of a year. They have the opportunity to learn from musicians from Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra about orchestral life and gain experience within an orchestral setting to help support them in their careers. The Emerging Musicians programme is designed for early career musicians who are aged 18+, it has no upper age limit and has around 300 musicians apply each year.

This programme is just one of Liverpool Philharmonics many initiatives designed to provide a clear pipeline where opportunities for music and skills development are available for all at any age or stage in their career.

The four musicians that have been appointed as Fellowship Musicians for the 2025/26 season are:

Nia Williams (Cello)

Sam Willsmore (Cor Anglais with Oboe)

Emily Crook (Clarinet)

Ramon Branch Biescas (Tuba)

Ian Fair, Viola player from the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and Lead Musician for the Emerging Musicians Fellowship, said: “It's great to be welcoming back another group of musicians into the Emerging Musicians Fellowship. Each year we are overwhelmed by the sheer number of exceptional applications from talented musicians nationwide. The level of skill and dedication displayed by all the applicants was truly remarkable, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of them for their commitment and effort in presenting themselves. It is with great excitement that we announce the newest Fellowship Musicians. Their exceptional musical abilities and unique talents have stood out among the many outstanding candidates, and we are delighted to have them on board for this upcoming season.”