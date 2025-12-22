Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards; Stagecrafters Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond.
We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Michigan Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Sandy Davis
- CRAFTY
- Queer Theatre Kalamazoo
31%
Jason Briggs
- TRY TO REMEMBER: HIGHLIGHTS OF FLINT REP'S MUSICAL HISTORY
- Flint Repertory Theatre
19%
Sabrina Dahlgren
- HOLIDAY CABARET
- Riverwalk Theatre Company
19%
Eric Gutman
- HELLO, AGAIN: ERIC GUTMAN SINGS NEIL DIAMOND
- The Berman Center for Performing Arts
17%
Aaron Wittbrodt
- CURSED CABARET
- Riverwalk Theatre Company
13%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ashley Thornton Murdock
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Stagecrafters
7%
Marryn Barney
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
6%
Sarah Nowak
- ANASTASIA
- The Croswell Opera House
6%
Arianna Moore
- SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
5%
Amanda Tollstam
- BEAUTIFUL
- Peppermint Creek Theatre Company
5%
JENNA WILLIAMS
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
5%
Abigail Rebekah Shown
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Cornwell's Dinner Theatre
4%
Anthony J. Hamilton
- DREAM GIRLS
- WMU Shaw Theatre
4%
Audrey Waugh
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Spotlight Players
3%
Hunter Milan
- GREASE
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
3%
Chloe Mae Page
- SEUSSICAL
- Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo
3%
Elizabeth McNair
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Sauk
3%
Sarah Kilgore
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
3%
Valerie Mould
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Birmingham Village Players
3%
X’ydee Alexander
- FOR COLORED GIRLS
- The Matrix Theatre (Detroit)
2%
Janeen Bodary
- WHO KILLED EBENEZER SCROOGE?
- Spotlight Players
2%
Elizabeth Fisher
- SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
2%
Mark McCleese
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Nicely Theatre Group
2%
Kris Allemang Stahl
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Hannah Sullivan
- WAITRESS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%
Denene Mulay
- JERSEY BOYS
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Joi Thomas
- DREAMGIRLS
- Circle Theatre
2%
Mieke Moll
- CATS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%
Roberta Campion
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Catie Hauff
- GROUNDHOG DAY
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sabriyah Davis
- ANASTASIA
- The Croswell Opera House
6%
Trica Bailey
- SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
5%
Toni Davison
- MOON MAN WALK
- Inspired Acting Theatre Company
5%
Diana Waara
- SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
4%
Ashley Hampton
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Riverwalk Theatre
4%
Teresa Hurst Lavallee
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
3%
Michael Ameloot
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Stagecrafters
3%
Sarah Gunter-Marenger
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- STAGECRAFTERS
3%
Camara Lewis
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
3%
Jennifer Ambrose
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Sauk
3%
Elaine Kauffman
- PARADE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
Elaine Kauffman
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
Matt Snellgrove
- A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
- Flint Repertory Theatre
3%
Kathy Mulay
- BEAUTIFUL
- Farmers Alley Theatre
3%
Jen Brown
- PARADE
- Croswell Opera House
3%
Jen Lothian
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%
Amanda Lifvendahl
- MEASURE FOR MEASURE
- Interlochen Shakespeare Festival
2%
Barbie Weisserman, Laura Bremer, Lisa Salisbury
- SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
2%
Elaine Kauffman
- LERNER AND LOEWE'S CAMELOT
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Jennifer Lothian
- CATS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%
Molly Lewis
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Meaghan Bryant
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
2%
Gianna Bratke
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Summer Theatre
2%
Kathleen Duffy
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Michael A. Gravame
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Birmingham Village Players
2%Best Direction Of A Musical
Jennifer Ward
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Stagecrafters
5%
Anthony J. Hamilton
- DREAM GIRLS
- WMU Shaw Theater
5%
Brenda Sparks
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
4%
Allyson Paris
- WAITRESS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
4%
JERRY HAINES
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
4%
Kirsten Hinshaw
- ANNIE
- Croswell Opera House
4%
Victoria Stratton
- CABARET
- Fenton Village Players
4%
Trinity Bird
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
4%
Abigail Rebekah Shown
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Cornwell's Dinner Theatre
3%
Amy Lauter
- SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players Barn
3%
Anthony J. Hamilton
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
Michael Lluberres
- GODSPELL
- Flint Repertory Theatre
3%
Stephen Kiersey
- ANASTASIA
- The Croswell Opera House
3%
Wendy Katz Hiller
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Open Book Theatre Company
3%
Nicci Dreyer
- WHO KILLED EBENEZER SCROOGE?
- Spotlight Players
3%
Kathy Mulay
- COME FROM AWAY
- Farmers Alley Theatre
3%
Diana Waara
- SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
2%
Mike Artis
- PARADE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Trinity Bird
- ANASTASIA
- The Sauk
2%
Brian Farnham
- URINETOWN
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Debbie Landis-Sigler
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Stagecrafters
2%
Lisa Knight
- DREAMGIRLS
- Circle Theatre
2%
Leonard Sullivan
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Anthony J. Hamilton
- LERNER AND LOEWE'S CAMELOT
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Will Gearing & Josie Gonzalez
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Circle Theatre
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Bryana Hall
- ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
6%
Chad Tallon
- ACT THREE
- Tibbits Opera House
5%
LETA CRISMAN
- PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- STAGECRAFTERS
5%
Dr. Miriam Hahn Thomas
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
5%
Trinity Bird
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Sauk
4%
Andrea Assaf
- DRONE
- Detroit Public Theatre
3%
Michael A. Gravame
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Village Players of Birmingham
3%
D. Terry Willliams
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Farmers Alley Theatre
3%
CJ Williams
- FOR COLORED GIRLS
- The Matrix Theatre (Detroit)
3%
Benjamin Burt
- CLYBOURNE PARK
- Farmington Players
3%
Patrick Munley
- AN ADULT EVENING OF SHEL SILVERSTEIN
- Flint Community Players
3%
Joshua Morgan
- A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
- Flint Repertory Theatre
2%
Bruce Crews
- SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS
- The Sauk
2%
Connar Klock
- CRAFTY
- Queer Theatre Kalamazoo
2%
Will Bryson
- COVENANT
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
2%
Bob Robinson
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Courtney Burkett
- A DRIVING BEAT
- Flint Repertory Theatre
2%
Casaundra Freeman
- MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
2%
Paul Stroili
- A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Brian Maribel
- FAT HAM
- Detroit Public Theatre
2%
Eric Hand
- THE 39 STEPS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%
William Church
- MEASURE FOR MEASURE
- Interlochen Shakespeare Festival
2%
Bob Purosky
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Krista Schafer
- ARTEMISIA
- Open Book Theatre Company
2%
Kevin Fitzhenry
- PUFFS
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
2%Best Ensemble TUCK EVERLASTING
- Stagecrafters
5%SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
4%CABARET
- Fenton Village Players
3%ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
3%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Stagecrafters
3%PARADE
- Croswell Opera House
3%SEUSSICAL
- Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo
3%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Spotlight Players
2%SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
2%ACT THREE
- Tibbits Opera House
2%ANNIE
- Croswell Opera House
2%SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
2%ANASTASIA
- The Croswell Opera House
2%MATILDA
- STAGE-M, Big Rapids
2%PUFFS
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
2%COME FROM AWAY
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Stagecrafters
2%MY FAIR LADY
- The Sauk
2%OKLAHOMA!
- The Sauk
2%DRY SUMMER
- Theatre Nova
2%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Village Players of Birmingham
2%GODSPELL
- Flint Repertory Theatre
2%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Sauk
2%RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Matthew Rudy
- SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
7%
Dev Patterson
- MOON MAN WALK
- Inspired Acting Theatre Company
6%
Shania Chehab
- THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Stagecrafters
5%
Jamie Gresens
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
5%
Amanda Collene
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Center Stage Theatre, West Shore Community College
4%
Chris Dube
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Sauk
4%
Catherine Marlett-Dreher
- CATS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
4%
Mike Billings
- A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
- Flint Repertory Theatre
3%
Elliot Odette
- PARADE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
Chelsie McPhilimy
- A DRIVING BEAT
- Flint Repertory Theatre
3%
Shaina Leeh Chehab
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Birmingham Village Players
3%
Catherine Marlett-Dreher
- WAITRESS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
3%
Delaney McKenzie
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
Harley Miah
- ARTEMISIA
- Open Book Theatre Company
3%
Jeff Adler
- ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
2%
Lanny Potts
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Trinity Bird
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
2%
Frank Ginis
- SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
2%
Delaney McKenzie
- LERNER AND LOEWE'S CAMELOT
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
James Brunk
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Tom Archinal
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
2%
Elliot Odette
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Neil Koivu
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Nicely Theatre Group
2%
Code Skalmowski
- HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Jason Frink
- BEAUTIFUL
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Dennis Penney
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Stagecrafters
5%
JULIE MALLOY
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
5%
Steve Zumbrun
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
5%
Zachary Nash
- SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
5%
Alan Sloan
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
4%
JJ FARR
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- STAGECRAFTERS
4%
Brendan Vincent
- COME FROM AWAY
- Farmers Alley Theatre
4%
Todd Schreiber
- PARADE
- Croswell Opera House
3%
Ben Villaluz
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Stagecrafters
3%
Chris Littlefield
- GODSPELL
- Flint Repertory Theatre
3%
Kristi Gautsche
- ANASTASIA
- The Sauk
3%
Lori Hatfield
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
Angie Schwab
- URINETOWN
- Riverwalk Theatre
3%
Daniel Greig
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Nicely Theatre Group
2%
Kristi Gautsche
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
2%
Dennis Penney
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
2%
Michael Bechtel & Molly Boze
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Light in the Dark Musical Theatre Company
2%
Wynne Marsh/Ray Novak
- ANNIE
- Croswell Opera House
2%
Angie Schwab
- FIRST DATE
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Vanessa A. Allen & Debra L. Perry
- DREAMGIRLS
- Circle Theatre
2%
Lori Porter
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Vanessa A. Allen
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%
Chris Gray
- JERSEY BOYS
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Raymond Novak
- ANASTASIA
- The Croswell Opera House
2%
Brendan Vincent
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%Best Musical THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
6%TUCK EVERLASTING
- STAGECRAFTERS
5%CABARET
- Fenton Village Players
5%SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
4%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
4%PARADE
- Croswell Opera House
4%SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
3%ANNIE
- Croswell Opera House
3%GODSPELL
- Flint Repertory Theatre
3%COME FROM AWAY
- Farmers Alley Theatre
3%ANASTASIA
- Croswell Opera House
3%PARADE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%THE FANTASTICKS
- Open Book Theatre Company
2%ANASTASIA
- The Sauk
2%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%GREASE
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
2%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
2%SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
2%SEUSSICAL
- Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo
2%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Rose Above
2%A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Stagecrafters
2%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%WEST SIDE STORY
- The Encore Musical Theatre Company
2%THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Light in the Dark Musical Theatre Company
2%Best New Play Or Musical BOOK OF SILENCE
- WMU Theatre
13%A DRIVING BEAT
- Flint Repertory Theatre
12%ACT THREE
- Tibbits Opera House
10%ANOTHER KIN
- Queer Theatre Kalamazoo
10%HYSTERICAL!
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
9%ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
9%COVENANT
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
6%KNOCK THE BALL LOOSE
- Rosedale Community Players
6%DRY SUMMER
- Theatre Nova
6%DRONE
- Detroit Public Theatre
6%CHARLIE HU$LE
- Oakland Community Collage Theatre
5%BREAKING LAWS TO GAIN FREEDOM
- Open Book Theatre Company
4%ALAMO SHOES
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
3%Best Performer In A Musical
AJ Denomme
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Stagecrafters
7%
Ibrahim Sene
- CABARET
- Fenton Village Players
6%
Jeffrey King
- ANASTASIA
- The Croswell Opera House
4%
Adam El-Zein
- SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
4%
KAELA GREEN
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
3%
Anderson Lee
- GREASE
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
3%
Aidan Kelly
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
2%
Caroline Hubbard
- ANNIE
- Croswell Opera House
2%
Morgan Francis
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
2%
Adam Grey
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Village Players
2%
Jessica Boehmer
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Open Book Theatre Company
2%
Aubrie Lauren
- ANASTASIA
- The Croswell Opera House
2%
Jennifer Jones
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Village Players of Birmingham
2%
Ben Zylman
- CAMELOT
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Camrynn LeMay
- SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
1%
Maureen Paraventi
- SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
1%
Gianna Green
- ANASTASIA
- The Sauk
1%
Lindsay Fleck
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
1%
Reette Thorns
- DREAMGIRLS
- Circle Theatre
1%
Chad Tallon
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Tibbits Summer Theatre
1%
Ja’Leeyna Dooley
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
1%
Alexa Wollney
- WAITRESS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
1%
Sam Campbell
- CABARET
- Fenton Village Players
1%
Jude Pucell
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Birmingham Village Players
1%
Zoë Schulthiess
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Peppermint Creek Theatre Company
1%Best Performer In A Play
Andrea McDonald
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Birmingham Village Players
5%
Princess Beyoncé Jones
- ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
4%
Brenda Sparks
- ACT THREE
- Tibbits Opera House
4%
Alyssa Laney
- CALIFORNIA SUITE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
4%
Ford Swihart
- WINNIE THE POOH
- The Sauk
3%
Dawn Bassakyros
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Flint Community Players
3%
Danae Ross
- FOR COLORED GIRLS
- The Matrix Theatre (Detroit)
3%
Yasmin Tomaz
- KINDERTRANSPORT
- Jewish Theatre
2%
Frankie Braker
- BOOK OF SILENCE
- WMU Theatre
2%
Stacey Daniels
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Flint Community Players
2%
Logan Awe
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Nick Smathers
- DRY SUMMER
- Sarah Burcon
2%
Kate McClaine
- MACBETH
- Shakespeare Royal Oak
2%
Chandler Gimson
- WELCOME TO PARADISE
- PTD Productions
2%
Jeremy Koch
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
JENNA RUSSELL
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- ST. DUNSTANS
2%
Emma Orr
- THE IMAGINARY INVALID
- Flint Community Players
2%
Colleen Meade Ripper
- A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN
- Spotlight Players
2%
Dani Cochrane
- A DRIVING BEAT
- Flint Repertory Theatre
2%
Emily Aslakson
- WIT
- Prohedria Theatre, Big Rapids
2%
Rhyan Shankool
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
1%
Jacob Isiminger
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Sauk
1%
X'ydee Alexander
- COVENANT
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
1%
X'ydee Alexander
- FAT HAM
- Detroit Public Theatre
1%
Sandy Davis
- CRAFTY
- Queer Theatre Kalamazoo
1%Best Play STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Flint Community Players
9%ACT THREE
- Tibbits Opera House
4%RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
4%SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS
- The Sauk
4%MACBETH
- Shakespeare Royal Oak
4%MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
4%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Fenton Village Players
3%THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Stagecrafters
3%MOON MAN WALK
- Inspired Acting Theatre Company
3%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Farmers Alley Theatre
3%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Village Players of Birmingham
3%A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN
- Spotlight Players
3%FOR COLORED GIRLS
- The Matrix Theatre (Detroit)
3%BOOK OF SILENCE
- WMU Theatre
3%ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
3%A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
- Flint Repertory Theatre
3%PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- STAGECRAFTERS
2%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
2%WIT
- Prohedria Theatre, Big Rapids
2%PUFFS
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
2%A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%KINDERTRANSPORT
- Jewish Theatre
2%THE COTTAGE
- PLAYERS GUILD OF DEARBORN
2%THE 39 STEPS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%THE SEUSSIFICATION OF A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jennifer Ward
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Stagecrafters
6%
Charlie Allinder
- SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
6%
Craig Hane
- ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
6%
Tobin Ost
- PARADE
- Croswell Opera House
5%
Amanda Bates
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Open Book Theatre Company
5%
Dan Rose
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Stagecrafters
4%
Adam Carlson
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Peppermint Creek Theatre Company
4%
Graham Parker
- XANADU
- Flint Community Players
4%
David Kyhn
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
Dan Guyette
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Farmers Alley Theatre
3%
David Kyhn
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
Michael Campion
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Village Players of Birmingham
2%
Samantha Snow
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Mike Billings
- A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
- Flint Repertory Theatre
2%
Kat Blakeslee
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%
Joshua Bleau, Stephen Visser, & Michael Bechtel
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Light in the Dark Musical Theatre Company
2%
Eric Maher
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Nicely Theatre Group
2%
Beth Gauthier
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
2%
Jamie Hope
- MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
2%
Elisha Smith
- URINETOWN
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Claire Beeman
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Center Stage Theatre, West Shore Community College
2%
Monika Essen
- COVENANT
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
2%
Jorden James-Devloo
- MOON MAN WALK
- Inspired Acting Theatre Company
2%
Justin Muse
- PARADE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Rachel Christine Daugherty
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
DAVE GENETTE
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
8%
Adam Coggins
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Flint Community Players
7%
Kennikki Jones-Jones
- ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
6%
Karl Kasischke
- PARADE
- Croswell Opera House
6%
Alex Grindey
- CAMELOT
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
4%
Carter Rice
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Farmers Alley Theatre
4%
Aaron Weeks
- THE IMAGINARY INVALID
- Flint Community Players
4%
Emma Pegouske
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
Brian Farnham
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
3%
Eric Noggis
- SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
3%
Krista Pennington
- MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
3%
Carter Rice
- BEAUTIFUL
- Farmers Alley Theatre
3%
Katie Hopgood
- A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
- Flint Repertory Theatre
3%
Samuel Johnson-Begay
- WAITRESS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
3%
Lumumba Leon Reynolds II
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Nicely Theatre Group
3%
Jake Ryan
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Tibbits Summer Theatre
3%
Tim Edinger
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Eric Seih
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Tom Downey
- COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Livonia Shakespeare/LCT
2%
Jacob Myny
- PARADE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Jacob Myny
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Samuel Johnson-Begay
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Circle Theatre
2%
Eric Sieh
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
2%
Chris Steinmayer
- PUFFS
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
2%
Chris Goodman
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- The Encore Musical Theatre Company
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Nilgun Basaran Kaya
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Open Book Theatre Company
5%
Aimee Chapman
- SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
4%
Chad Tallon
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
4%
Aidan Kelly
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORRS
- Tibbits Summer Theatre
4%
Johannah Steinbrecher-Booker
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Stagecrafters
3%
Kaden Selvidge
- GREASE
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
3%
Kristen Rossiter
- SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
3%
Adam Woolsey
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- The Encore Musical Theatre Company
2%
Chris Stack
- ANNIE
- Croswell Opera House
2%
JACOB GILLMAN
- RAGTIME
- PLAYERS GUILD OF DEARBORN
2%
JAMAALL GIBSON-CASEY
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
2%
Brian Jones
- ANASTASIA
- Croswell Opera House
2%
Alex Wade Cole
- CAMELOT
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Hayley Boggs
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
2%
Brandon Ruiter
- BEAUTIFUL
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Terri Manning
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
2%
Jeff Weiner
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Stagecrafters
2%
Jacob Gray
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
2%
Este’Fan Kizer
- PARADE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Michael A. Gravame
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Riley Bollock
- PARADE
- Croswell Opera House
1%
Edmond Guay
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Stagecrafters
1%
Lele Miller
- SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
1%
RYAN-KAYLA MARIE WESTBROOK
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
1%
Brett Gowen
- PARADE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Bréon LaDawn
- ECLIPSED
- Theatre Nova
5%
Amy Schumacher
- RIPCORD
- Open Book Theatre Company
5%
Zack Coates
- PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- STAGECRAFTERS
4%
Zeyy Fawaz
- DRONE
- Detroit Public Theatre
3%
Ethan Thomas
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Sauk
3%
Princess Beyoncé Jones
- MOON MAN WALK
- Inspired Acting Theatre Company
3%
Dwandra Nickole Lampkin
- A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN
- Farmers Alley Theatre
3%
Anna de Luna
- DRONE
- Detroit Public Theatre
3%
Tessa Isaacson
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Flint Community Players
2%
June Schreiner
- A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
- Flint Repertory Theatre
2%
Antione Mckay
- MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
2%
Ashley Gatsey
- PUFFS
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
2%
Stefani Bishop
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Summer Housler
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Sauk
2%
Bridget Hillyer
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Layla Gojcaj
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Flint Community Players
2%
Julie Pratt
- GIRLS' WEEKEND
- The Sauk
2%
Rachel Beiber
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Village Players of Birmingham
2%
David Termuhlen
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Elizabeth Terrel
- A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
BRANDEN R. OMOREGIE
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- ST. DUNSTANS
2%
Sue Chekaway
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Ben Cassidy
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- Riverwalk Theatre
1%
Ian Bednarski
- DRONE
- Detroit Public Theatre
1%
Jake Burrell
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Shakespeare Royal Oak
20%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
15%WINNIE THE POOH
- The Sauk
14%A YEAR WITH FROG & TOAD
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
13%DRAGONS LOVE TACOS
- Tibbits Opera House
12%HYSTERICAL!
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
9%DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS!
- Circle Theatre
7%SNOW WHITE
- Tibbits Summer Theatre
6%THE GIRL WHO SWALLOWED A CACTUS
- Tibbits Summer Theatre
4%Favorite Local Theatre
Stagecrafters
10%
Croswell Opera House
7%
Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
6%
Birmingham Village Players
5%
Fenton Village Players
5%
The Sauk
5%
Tibbits Opera House
5%
Flint Community Players
4%
Farmers Alley Theatre
4%
Obsidian Theatre Festival
3%
Riverwalk Theatre
3%
Detroit Repertory Theatre
3%
Flint Repertory Theatre
3%
Detroit Public Theatre
3%
Open Book Theatre Company
3%
Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%
St. Dunstan's Theatre
2%
Livonia Community Theatre
2%
GROSSE POINTE THEATRE
2%
Theatre Nova
2%
The Players Guild of Dearborn
2%
Queer Theatre Kalamazoo
2%
Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo
2%
Light in the Dark Musical Theatre Company
2%
Circle Theatre
2%