Review: MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET at The Fox Theatre

Miracle on 34th Street is now playing at the Fox Theatre through December 18. Showtimes will be at 7:30 PM.



Do you want to be a part of the Christmas magic that is Miracle on 34th Street? Well, then head on down to the Fox Theatre through December 18. Miracle on 34th Street is the story of a mother, Doris, and her little girl, Susan, who live in New York City. Doris is in charge of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade and works as an executive at Macy’s. She has raised her daughter to believe in things you can see, smell, touch, or taste. She tells Susan that Santa Claus is someone she hires every year for two dollars an hour, and Susan is not to believe in princesses in fairytales or anything magical. It is not until a jolly stranger and a Handsome retired veteran come in to help the walkers that the family believes in magic again.



Doris Walker, played by Ellie Baker, was the star of the show, and in more ways than one, her angelic voice and quick wit really played into the fast-talking talking powerful female, Macy’s exec, her charisma was matched only by The Man and Red himself. Kris Kringle brought joy and magic to the role of Santa Claus; his calming singing voice and father-like charisma made me, as a 33-year-old, believe in Santa Claus once again. I love the chemistry between Doris Walker, played by Ellie Baker, and Fred Gailey, played by Truman Griffin. Their easy banter and explosive chemistry kept me invested in their love story. Charlotte Surak was so cute as the vivacious and spunky Susan Walker.



If you would like to see Miracle on 34th St., it will be playing at the Fox Theatre through December 18. If you’d like to check out any other upcoming events happening at the Fox Theatre, please head to this link.

