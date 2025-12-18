FIM Awarded National Endowment For The Arts Grant For America250

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

FIM is the recipient of a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for the Celebrating America250: Arts Projects Honoring the National Garden of American Heroes. A grant of $25,000 will support a newly commissioned piece of music to be performed by a collaborative ensemble of the Flint Symphony Orchestra (FSO), the Flint Youth Symphony Orchestra (FYSO), and a visiting youth orchestra from Limonest, France, as part of a community Fourth of July celebration in Flint.

NEA Senior Advisor Mary Anne Carter said, “As our nation approaches its 250th anniversary, the National Endowment for the Arts is honored to support communities across the country in recognizing the individuals whose contributions have defined our history. FIM's project in Flint plays a significant role in commemorating these heroes' legacies while affirming the enduring role of the arts in shaping America's future.”

FIM will celebrate America's 250th anniversary by collaborating with the City of Flint and community partners on its annual Fourth of July Celebration. The all-day event will feature live entertainment, culminating in a national headlining act and a fireworks display. As part of the festivities, the NEA America250 grant will fund a newly commissioned orchestral fanfare by Flint-native and FSPA alumnus Jonathan Bailey Holland, to be performed by an ensemble of FSO musicians, FYSO members, and visiting young artists from Limonest, France.

The NEA, a key partner in President Trump's “Celebrating America's 250th Birthday” Executive Order, is supporting 50 Arts Projects honoring individuals featured in the planned National Garden of American Heroes. Holland's fanfare will pay tribute to Marquis de Lafayette, whose role as a crucial French ally during the American Revolution is central to that history.

The piece also reflects a long-standing connection with FIM Flint School of Performing Arts and Limonest, France through their youth orchestras' partnership. Members of the French ensemble will join Flint musicians over the holiday to help premiere the work and celebrate this meaningful cultural exchange.

“It's such an honor to be granted an opportunity to take part in this national celebration of our country's history and recognize the many heroes responsible for our prosperity,” said Rodney Lontine, FIM President and CEO. “We've always known the importance of the arts as a cultural connector, and it's a privilege to participate in this special, historical moment.”

