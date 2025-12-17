ONCE UPON A MATTRESS to be Presented at Birmingham Village Players

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Before Princess Leia led the Rebels in Star Wars. Before Princess Anna saved her sister in Frozen. Before Princess Diana fought for justice in Wonder Woman. There was Princess Winnifred. Princess Winnifred is the effervescent heroine of the musical comedy Once Upon A Mattress, opening January 9, 2026 at Birmingham Village Players. Winnifred made her first appearance on-stage in 1959 and she was years ahead of her time.

"I love the character of Princess Winnifred," said Jay Kaplan, the Director of the BVP's production. "She is anything but a docile, frail flower. She is boisterous, spirited, open and extremely silly and funny."

Once Upon A Mattress is a re-telling of the fable of "The Princess and the Pea." When the show opened in 1959, it made a star out of Carol Burnett. It's still one of the most popular shows performed in high schools, colleges, and community theatres.

The heart and soul of the show is the character of Princess Winnifred and Kaplan believes he found her in Valencia Morgan of Southfield.

Swamp? There's a swamp in this show? Find out for yourself when Once Upon a Mattress runs January 9-25, 2026 at Birmingham Village Players. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30PM, and Sunday matinees start at 2PM.

Michigan Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. THE COLOR PURPLE (STAGECRAFTERS) 6.1% of votes 2. TUCK EVERLASTING (STAGECRAFTERS) 5.3% of votes 3. CABARET (Fenton Village Players) 5.1% of votes Vote Now!