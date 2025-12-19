The Triangle Club of Princeton University to Present Ann Arbor Stop of AISLE BE DAMNED!

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Triangle Club of Princeton University will present the Ann Arbor tour stop of its 135th student-written musical comedy, Aisle Be Damned! For anyone interested in musical theater, or Princeton, or musical theater at Princeton, the Triangle Show is a pun-filled, hilarious introduction to one of the University’s most beloved traditions.

Aisle Be Damned! will play the Lydia Mendelssohn Theatre at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI for one night only on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 at 7:30 PM. A reception will follow. The show is recommended for ages 13 and up.

ABOUT THE PRINCETON TRIANGLE CLUB

Founded in 1891, the Princeton Triangle Club is the oldest collegiate musical-comedy troupe in the nation, combining the zest and energy of Princeton undergraduates with the discipline and polish of professional theater. The Triangle Club includes over 100 students—writers, composers, marketers, technicians, and performers—who come from diverse backgrounds and academic interests but share a passion for musical theater. The students conceive, write, produce, and perform in every Triangle show, while experienced theater professionals help guide the design and production.

Each year, the Triangle Show makes its world premiere in November at the McCarter Theatre in Princeton, New Jersey, affectionately referred to as “The House That Triangle Built.” Then, the students go on a multi-city tour in January of the following year, delighting audiences across America. The Triangle Club boasts a long list of distinguished alumni including F. Scott Fitzgerald ’17, Jimmy Stewart ’32, Brooke Shields ’87, Ellie Kemper ’02, and Catherine Cohen ’13.

ABOUT AISLE BE DAMNED!

Welcome to the wedding of the year! No expense will be spared when a wealthy prodigal daughter walks her nobody-fiancé down the aisle—or will she? A-list guests, royal ex-boyfriends, and boy bands all have something to say about the match—or mismatch?—of the century. Clutch your pearls because this new musical comedy about love, trust funds, and family dysfunction will make you say “I do!” Will love persevere, in sickness and in wealth? Find out in Aisle Be Damned!, Princeton’s 135th annual Triangle Show!

Aisle Be Damned! is directed by Sam Hay, a New York City-based director and choreographer whose recent credits include The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre and Grandstreet Theatre. The choreographer and associate director is Taylor Gordon, an international dancer, creator, and educator whose credits include Jazz Choreography Enterprises, the Asian-American Film Awards, and the Queens Outdoor Dance Festival. T

